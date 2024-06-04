LIVE Updates | Puri Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP Vs BJD Vs INC

Puri Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: This constituency in the state of Odisha is a significant electoral battleground known for its rich cultural heritage and political importance. The Lok Sabha election for the Puri constituency in 2024 was scheduled for May 25th, coinciding with the sixth phase of the General elections. Amidst escalating electoral fervor, a significant battle is underway in Puri, where Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sambit Patra is pitted against Congress party's Jay Narayan Patnaik. Additionally, the duo faces a looming challenge from Arup Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal.

Puri Lok Sabha Polls 2019:

In the 2019 Election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Pinaki Misra emerged victorious in the Puri constituency with a margin of 11,714 votes, securing a total of 538,321 votes. Misra triumphed over Dr. Sambit Patra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who garnered 526,607 votes.