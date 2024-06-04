Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754673
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT 2024

LIVE Updates | Puri Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP Vs BJD Vs INC

The Puri constituency in the state of Odisha is a significant electoral battleground known for its rich cultural heritage and political importance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 03:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Puri Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP Vs BJD Vs INC File Photo

Puri Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: This constituency in the state of Odisha is a significant electoral battleground known for its rich cultural heritage and political importance. The Lok Sabha election for the Puri constituency in 2024 was scheduled for May 25th, coinciding with the sixth phase of the General elections. Amidst escalating electoral fervor, a significant battle is underway in Puri, where Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sambit Patra is pitted against Congress party's Jay Narayan Patnaik. Additionally, the duo faces a looming challenge from Arup Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal. 

Puri Lok Sabha Polls 2019: 

In the 2019 Election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Pinaki Misra emerged victorious in the Puri constituency with a margin of 11,714 votes, securing a total of 538,321 votes. Misra triumphed over Dr. Sambit Patra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who garnered 526,607 votes. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?