LIVE Updates | Ramgarh Election Result 2024 Ramgarh Trails Against Ramgarh For BJP vs JMM

Ramgarh Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates: The Ramgarh assembly constituency in Jharkhand has emerged as a focal point in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, with a competitive slate of candidates vying for the seat. Among the prominent contenders are Sunita Choudhary from the All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSUP), Mamta Devi from the Indian National Congress (INC), and Binu Kumar Mahto of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Additional notable candidates include Farooque Ansari of the Lokhit Adhikar Party, Lal Kishun Prasad from the Rashtriya Samanta Dal, and Paneshwar Kumar representing the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha.

A total of 17 candidates are in the race for the Ramgarh seat, following the acceptance of 39 out of 40 filed nominations. The constituency reflects a dynamic political landscape where party strategies and alliances are pivotal in shaping the election’s outcome.

The election for Ramgarh, part of the second phase of voting in Jharkhand, took place on November 20, 2024, with results anticipated on November 23. Historically, this constituency has seen fierce electoral battles. In 2019, Mamta Devi (INC) defeated Sunita Choudhary (AJSUP) by a margin of 28,718 votes. Meanwhile, the 2014 elections saw Chandra Prakash Choudhary (AJSUP) securing victory over Shahzada Anwar (INC) with a margin of 53,818 votes.

Across Jharkhand, voting for all 81 legislative assembly seats was held in two phases – November 13 and November 20, with today marking the crucial day for counting votes and determining the winners.