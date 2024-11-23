LIVE Updates | Simaria Election Result 2024: Ujjwal Das Trails Against Manoj Kumar Chandra For BJP vs JMM

Simaria (SC) Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Simaria (SC) Assembly seat is one of the two assembly seats in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Simaria (SC) seat was held on November 13.

The Simaria (SC) assembly seat is a JVM-BJP stronghold where BJP won 2 times and JVM won 2 times since the 2005 elections.

Simaria Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Ujjwal Das of BJP, Manoj Kumar Chandra of JMM, Suresh Kumar of Communist Party of India and other 8 candidate independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections,Kishun Kumar Das of the BJP won the elections by defeating Manoj Kumar Chandra of AJSUP by around 10,996 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections,Ganesh Ganjhu contested the polls on the JVM ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Sujeet Kumar Bharati of AJSU Party by only 15,640 votes.

Currently, the contest is between the BJP and JMM. The main contest in the Jharkhand assembly election is between the ruling BJP and the opposition JMM where Ujjwal Das is contesting on the BJP ticket while Manoj Kumar Chandra is the JMM candidate.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.