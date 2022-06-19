NewsIndia
Agnipath scheme protests live updates: 'A way to ruin youth of country' says Asaduddin Owaisi

Anti-Agnipath protests across country: "How many bulldozers will you use to destroy their house now?" said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

  • Protests over Centre's Agnipath scheme are still on-going
  • They claim it would end up depriving the recruited personnel of various monetary benefits

Agnipath scheme protests live updates: 'A way to ruin youth of country' says Asaduddin Owaisi
New Delhi: As the ongoing nationwide protests against the recently launched Agnipath Recruitment Scheme continue to grow violent, especially in Bihar, the Centre on Saturday announced several concessions and relaxations for the Agniveers. For instance, the Centre on Thursday increased the upper age limit for recruitment of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme to 23 years from 21 years for the first year. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday announced that government will reserve 10 per cent of jobs in the Defence Ministry for Agniveers. The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) on Saturday also announced a three-year age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit for Agniveers for recruitment in CAPF and Assam Rifles.

What is Agnipath scheme?

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

Soon after the scheme was announced on June 14, several people came out to the streets to protest against the four-year army recruitment programme. Since they would be serving the army for a limited, four years, there are no pension and healthcare benefits to the Agniveers.

19 June 2022
06:41 AM

"The #Agnipath scheme brought by Modi govt for recruiting the Army personnel is not giving any support to our Defence organistaion. There was no recruitment of the defence personnel for several years...," said Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.

 

06:39 AM

"I welcome the decision of PM Modi regarding the #Agnipath scheme. I feel the way the opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, is not appropriate. It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation", said HP CM Jairam Thakur. (ANI)

 

06:35 AM

Rajasthan Cabinet passes resolution demanding withdrawal of Centre's Agnipath scheme as protests rage on. (ANI)

 

