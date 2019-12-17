Live updates: Anti-Citizenship Act 'unconstitutional', says Mayawati, asks govt not to create emergency-like situation

New Delhi: The protests against the Citizenship Act, 2019, has hit several parts of the country. While the situation seems to improve in northeast, violence has erupted in places like Delhi, UP's Aligarh and Mau. Delhi witnessed clashes between police and angry protestors on Sunday, in which the cops and students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were said to be injured. Traffic has been affected adversely in the national capital due to protests and diversion near Jamia.

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition against police action on students of Jamia University and Aligarh Muslim University during anti-Citizenship Act protests. The apex court agreed to hear the petition to look into the high-handed police action against students and send retired judges to the two universities to probe what went down.

Notably, three buses were set ablaze and several other vehicles vandalised as anti-citizenship law protesters, including students of Jamia Milia Islamia University, clashed with the police near New Friends Colony in South Delhi on Sunday, leaving dozens of people and several cops injured.

The police has been accused of using excessive force including lathi-charge and opening of tear gas during student protests that turned violent at the two universities on Sunday evening.

Live TV

The Delhi Police on Monday lodged an FIR against 15 people for their alleged involvement in the violent protests against the Citizenship Act in Jamia area. The FIRs were registered at New Friends Colony (NFC) and Jamia Nagar police stations and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

Stay tuned with Zee News on the latest updates: