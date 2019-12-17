हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live updates: Anti-Citizenship Act 'unconstitutional', says Mayawati, asks govt not to create emergency-like situation

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition against police action on students of Jamia University and Aligarh Muslim University during anti-Citizenship Act protests. The apex court agreed to hear the petition to look into the high-handed police action against students and send retired judges to the two universities to probe what went down. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 09:33
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The protests against the Citizenship Act, 2019, has hit several parts of the country. While the situation seems to improve in northeast, violence has erupted in places like Delhi, UP's Aligarh and Mau. Delhi witnessed clashes between police and angry protestors on Sunday, in which the cops and students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were said to be injured. Traffic has been affected adversely in the national capital due to protests and diversion near Jamia.

Notably, three buses were set ablaze and several other vehicles vandalised as anti-citizenship law protesters, including students of Jamia Milia Islamia University, clashed with the police near New Friends Colony in South Delhi on Sunday, leaving dozens of people and several cops injured.

The police has been accused of using excessive force including lathi-charge and opening of tear gas during student protests that turned violent at the two universities on Sunday evening.

The Delhi Police on Monday lodged an FIR against 15 people for their alleged involvement in the violent protests against the Citizenship Act in Jamia area. The FIRs were registered at New Friends Colony (NFC) and Jamia Nagar police stations and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

17 December 2019, 09:26 AM

BSP's parliamentary party has also sought time to meet the President. Our party will also raise our voices in the UP assembly, against Citizenship Amendment Act & crimes against women: Mayawati

17 December 2019, 09:26 AM

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Citizenship Amendment Act: I demand central government to take back this unconstitutional law, otherwise it may lead to negative consequences in the future. They should not create an emergency like circumstances like Congress did earlier.

17 December 2019, 09:25 AM

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police, Assam: 4 people have been killed in police action, unfortunately. The situation had become such that the police had to fire in order to save more people & property. The situation is pretty much under control now.

17 December 2019, 09:24 AM

Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Similarly, people in taking to go to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take ashram chowk, DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement.

 

