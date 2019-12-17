Live updates: Anti-Citizenship Act 'unconstitutional', says Mayawati, asks govt not to create emergency-like situation

17 December 2019, 09:26 AM
BSP's parliamentary party has also sought time to meet the President. Our party will also raise our voices in the UP assembly, against Citizenship Amendment Act & crimes against women: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Citizenship Amendment Act: I demand central government to take back this unconstitutional law, otherwise it may lead to negative consequences in the future. They should not create an emergency like circumstances like Congress did earlier.
Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police, Assam: 4 people have been killed in police action, unfortunately. The situation had become such that the police had to fire in order to save more people & property. The situation is pretty much under control now.
Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.
Similarly, people in taking to go to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take ashram chowk, DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement.