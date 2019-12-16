Anti-Citizenship Act protest live: Students pelt stones on cops in Lucknow's Nadva College; stir in Delhi, Hyderabad

Protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 has spread acroos the country On Monday (December 16). Anger with the Modi`s government recently introduced amendment has further been fuelled by allegations of police brutality at Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday, when the police officials entered the campus and fired tear gas to break up a protest. At least 100 people were injured in the clashes there.

Similar scenes were also witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, where police also clashed with protesters on the campus.

Earlier, As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Sunday, 15 December, were released in the early hours of Monday, 16 December, after the Delhi Minorities Commission directed the SHO of Kalkaji to release the injured students.

Normal services resumed in all metro stations in Delhi on Monday, 16 December morning. The services were stalled in 17 stations following unrest in Jamia Millia Islamia University.