Anti-Citizenship Act protest live: Students pelt stones on cops in Lucknow's Nadva College; stir in Delhi, Hyderabad

16 December 2019, 12:37 PM
Protests in Lucknow's Nadwa college against Citizenship Amendment Act. Police have closed the gate of the college from outside. Slogans are being raised in support of Jamia students raised by protesters.
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 16, 2019
16 December 2019, 12:36 PM
Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow are pelting stones. According to the police, no one was injured and the situation is under control.
16 December 2019, 12:36 PM
Petition filed in Calcutta High Court seeking direction on recent violation after CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in West Bengal.