Anti-Citizenship Act protest live: Students pelt stones on cops in Lucknow's Nadva College; stir in Delhi, Hyderabad

Protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 has spread acroos the country On Monday (December 16). Anger with the Modi`s government recently introduced amendment has further been fuelled by allegations of police brutality at Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday, when the police officials entered the campus and fired tear gas to break up a protest. At least 100 people were injured in the clashes there.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 16, 2019 - 12:37
Comments |
Reuters photo

Similar scenes were also witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, where police also clashed with protesters on the campus.

Earlier, As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Sunday, 15 December, were released in the early hours of Monday, 16 December, after the Delhi Minorities Commission directed the SHO of Kalkaji to release the injured students.

Normal services resumed in all metro stations in Delhi on Monday, 16 December morning. The services were stalled in 17 stations following unrest in Jamia Millia Islamia University.

16 December 2019, 12:37 PM

Protests in Lucknow's Nadwa college against Citizenship Amendment Act. Police have closed the gate of the college from outside. Slogans are being raised in support of Jamia students raised by protesters. 

16 December 2019, 12:36 PM

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow are pelting stones. According to the police, no one was injured and the situation is under control. 

16 December 2019, 12:36 PM

Petition filed in Calcutta High Court seeking direction on recent violation after CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in West Bengal. 

