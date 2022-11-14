topStoriesenglish
AP ICET Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Final Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at 2 PM on icet-sche.aptonline.in- Check latest updates here

AP ICET Counselling 2022: APSCHE registration process for AP ICET Counselling 2022 for second and final phase commenced on October 31, 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:10 PM IST|Source:

AP ICET Counselling 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Final Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at 2 PM on icet-sche.aptonline.in- Check latest updates here
AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling today, November 14, 2022. The candidates can access the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by going to the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. To view the results, a registered applicant must provide their application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates 

Final Phase Registration 31-10-2022 to 07-11-2022
Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates 02-11-2022 to 10-11-2022
Final Phase Web options Selection 11-11-2022
Final Phase Change of Web options 12-11-2022
Final Phase Allotment of Seats 14-11-2022
Final Phase Reporting at colleges 15-11-2022

Candidates who have been selected for admission must confirm their enrollment by accepting their seat assignments online and reporting to the designated institution by November 15, 2022. Visit the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education website for further information (APSCHE).

14 November 2022
14:09 PM

AP ICET 2022: Final Seat Allotment

14:08 PM

AP ICET 2022 Result: Final Seat Allotment

13:44 PM

AP ICET 2022 Final Seat Allotment: Steps to download

12:59 PM

AP ICET 2022 Result: Final Seat Allotment

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the final allotment list for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) for admission to MBA and MCA courses today November 14.

12:21 PM

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Seat Allotment Result

AP ICET final seat allotment result to be out today at 2 PM. However official time is yet to be confirmed.

12:20 PM

AP ICET 2022: Final Seat Allotment

12:17 PM

AP ICET 2022 Final Seat Allotment: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result.”
Enter the required login credentials such as application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.
Now click on the submit option.
The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for future reference.

