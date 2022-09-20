AP TET 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be OUT SHORTLY at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in- Check latest updates here
AP TET Result will be out shortly, scroll down for the latest updates.
AP TET 2022 LIVE: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, will declare the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) result soon. Candidates who appeared for the APTET exam 2022 will be able to check their score by logging in on the APTET result link at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates who are waiting for their AP TET ACFSS 2022 Results will be able to check them soon on the official website - aptet.apcfss.in.
Candidates are informed that Manabadi is also expected to host this APTET results link for everyone. As per last updates, the Manabadi TET Results 2022 AP will be available at the same time as the official website and hence, in case the latter goes down, candidates will be able to download their score cards from Manabadi.
AP TET Result 2022
The AP TET marksheet 2022 will be released along with the results. Candidates will be able to download their marksheets by logging to their registered accounts.
AP TET 2022: Negative marking
There is no negative marking in the AP TET 2022 examination. The AP TET results 2022 will be announced without any penalty for wrong answers or unattempted questions.
AP TET Final Key 2022
The AP TET final answer key 2022 will be released soon by the AP DSC. The AP TET final key 2022 was scheduled to release on September 12, 2022. However, there has been no official update regarding the same yet.
AP TET Result 2022: Websites to check your result
aptet.apcfss.in 2022
manabadi.co.in
APTET result 2022: Here is how to download
Visit the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
On the homepage, click on the AP TET results 2022 link.
Enter the login details and press the ‘Submit’ button.
APTET 2022 results will appear on the screen.
Download and save for future reference.
