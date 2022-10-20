NewsIndia
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Grade 3 result to DECLARED SOON, Grade 4 result out- Check latest updates here

Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 posts soon, the result for grade 4 posts were released on 18 October.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 LIVE: Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18, 2022. The Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 was released on the official website – sebaonline.org. Now as per latest reports Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 posts by tomorrow October 21. However the board has not released any imformation about the release date and time of the result and an official confirmation is awaited.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

