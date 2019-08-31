close

Live updates: First NRC list to be released today, high alert in Assam

The government of Assam will publish the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list on Saturday. Security has been tightened across the state and fifty-one companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) have been deployed in sensitive areas.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 09:45
Guwahati: The government of Assam will publish the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list on Saturday. According to officials, the list will be released online at 10 AM on Saturday, taking a further step in identifying whether a person residing in Assam is actually an Indian or a foreigner. Security has been tightened across the state to maintain law and order ahead of the publication of the NRC list. As a precautionary measure, fifty-one companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) have been deployed in various parts of the state.

Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in Dispur, where the state Secretariat and Assembly complexes are located. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in vulnerable areas like Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri. Prohibitory orders are already in place in Dispur since August 28 and will stay until further notice.

The publication of the final NRC list - a sensitive political issue - is likely to stir up a huge gamut of reactions involving a large number of stakeholders. Barring AASU, all major political parties, including Congress and AIUDF, have expressed fear that names of many genuine Indian citizens might be left out while those of the illegal foreigners may be included.

Keeping in view the far-reaching implications of the move, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called upon the people of the state to maintain peace and tranquillity.

Ahead of the publication of the NRC list, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also urged people not to believe in rumours.

Tune In To Zee News For Live Updates - 

31 August 2019, 09:43 AM

Cautioning people not to believe in rumours about NRC, the Home Ministry has said that non-inclusion of a person's name in NRC does NOT amount to his/her being declared a foreigner.

 

31 August 2019, 09:40 AM

In a video appeal on Friday, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has urged the people to not indulge in rumour mongering ahead of the publication of the final NRC list.

 

31 August 2019, 09:38 AM

Ahead of the publication of NRC list, Assam Police have appealed to people to stay calm and not to believe in rumours.

 

31 August 2019, 09:37 AM

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in several parts of Assam including Dispur, Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri police station areas.

31 August 2019, 09:35 AM

Ahead of the publication of NRC list around 10 AM, the State NRC Coordinator of Assam and other officials are expected to reach NRC Central office in Guwahati. 

31 August 2019, 09:33 AM

Assam Coordinator for NRC explains how to check name on the National Citizens Register.

 

31 August 2019, 09:32 AM

Police deployed in Hailakandi district for security measures ahead of the release of the final NRC list for Assam.

 

