Live updates: First NRC list to be released today, high alert in Assam

31 August 2019, 09:43 AM
Cautioning people not to believe in rumours about NRC, the Home Ministry has said that non-inclusion of a person's name in NRC does NOT amount to his/her being declared a foreigner.
DO NOT BELIEVE RUMOURS ABOUT NRC.
Non-inclusion of a person's name in NRC does NOT amount to his/her being declared a foreigner.
Every individual left out from final NRC can can appeal to Foreigners Tribunals, an increased number of which are being established. pic.twitter.com/8pzNlFV5Ok
— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 29, 2019
31 August 2019, 09:40 AM
In a video appeal on Friday, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has urged the people to not indulge in rumour mongering ahead of the publication of the final NRC list.
My appeal to the people of Assam on the eve of publication of final #NRC pic.twitter.com/rZJJSB3cuj
— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 30, 2019
31 August 2019, 09:38 AM
Ahead of the publication of NRC list, Assam Police have appealed to people to stay calm and not to believe in rumours.
The Goverment has ensured adequate safeguards for people whose name may not appear in the Final NRC.
Don't believe rumours, as some elements are trying to create confusion in society.
Safety of citizens is our top priority.#OurNRCFairNRC pic.twitter.com/81ilCotSCT
— Assam Police (@assampolice) August 29, 2019
31 August 2019, 09:37 AM
Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in several parts of Assam including Dispur, Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri police station areas.
31 August 2019, 09:35 AM
Ahead of the publication of NRC list around 10 AM, the State NRC Coordinator of Assam and other officials are expected to reach NRC Central office in Guwahati.
31 August 2019, 09:33 AM
Assam Coordinator for NRC explains how to check name on the National Citizens Register.
Kindly refer to the information below on how to check your name in Final NRC.#OurNRCFairNRC pic.twitter.com/YGn22dBxNG
— NRC Updation Assam (@NRCupdateAssam) August 30, 2019
31 August 2019, 09:32 AM
Police deployed in Hailakandi district for security measures ahead of the release of the final NRC list for Assam.
Hailakandi District Police ready for the publication of Final list of NRC.
Security measures at various NSKs. @assampolice pic.twitter.com/p0KWLDOt8M
— Hailakandi Police (@HailakandiPolic) August 30, 2019