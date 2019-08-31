Live updates: First NRC list to be released today, high alert in Assam

Guwahati: The government of Assam will publish the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list on Saturday. According to officials, the list will be released online at 10 AM on Saturday, taking a further step in identifying whether a person residing in Assam is actually an Indian or a foreigner. Security has been tightened across the state to maintain law and order ahead of the publication of the NRC list. As a precautionary measure, fifty-one companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) have been deployed in various parts of the state.

Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in Dispur, where the state Secretariat and Assembly complexes are located. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in vulnerable areas like Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri. Prohibitory orders are already in place in Dispur since August 28 and will stay until further notice.

The publication of the final NRC list - a sensitive political issue - is likely to stir up a huge gamut of reactions involving a large number of stakeholders. Barring AASU, all major political parties, including Congress and AIUDF, have expressed fear that names of many genuine Indian citizens might be left out while those of the illegal foreigners may be included.

Keeping in view the far-reaching implications of the move, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called upon the people of the state to maintain peace and tranquillity.

Ahead of the publication of the NRC list, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also urged people not to believe in rumours.

