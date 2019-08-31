How to check your name in final Assam NRC list

The Assam government on Saturday morning published the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list on official website nrcassam.nic.in. The list was furnished on the website amid deployment of heavy security across the state to ensure law and order. As many as 51 companies of the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) have been deployed in various parts of the state.

Here’s how one can check if his/her name appears in the list:

# Log on to nrcassam.nic.in

# A message on the website says – Supplementary List of Inclusions and Exclusions (Final NRC) is Live Now

# Click the blinking hyperlink under the text

# Enter the ARN and the Captcha in the space given

# Click search

# It contains result of persons who submitted Claim as they were not included in i.) Complete Draft (published on 30th July, 2018) OR ii.) excluded by Additional Draft Exclusions List published on 26th June, 2019 OR who were included in Complete Draft (published on 30th July, 2018) and ii.) Not excluded by Additional Draft Exclusions List published on 26th June, 2019 but were called for hearings held from 5th July 2019

# If any of your family member were included in Complete Draft (published on 30th July, 2018), and ii.) Not excluded by Additional Draft Exclusions List published on 26th June, 2019, and iii) also not called for any hearing after 5 July 2019 onwards - you need not worry about your inclusion status. These persons continue to be included in Final NRC.

The publication of the final NRC list - a sensitive political issue - is likely to stir up a huge gamut of reactions involving a large number of stakeholders. Barring AASU, all major political parties, including Congress and AIUDF, have expressed fear that names of many genuine Indian citizens might be left out while those of the illegal foreigners may be included.

Similar doubts were also voiced by the original petitioner- Assam Public Works (APW)- whose writ petition before the Supreme Court led to the NRC updation under the supervision of the apex court.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called upon the people of the state to maintain peace and tranquillity. In a video message, the Chief Minister said that the NRC, which has been updated by the state NRC coordinator and his team under the supervision of the Supreme Court and the Registrar General of India, is an outcome of the untiring efforts of thousands of people.