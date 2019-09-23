Live Updates: Voting underway for Assembly bypolls in UP, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Tripura

The voting for the four constituencies-- Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Pala (Kerala), Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Badharghat (SC) (Tripura)--started on Monday morning. The counting of the votes will take place on September 27.

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines. The Model code of conduct is already in effect and is applicable to all candidates, political parties, the state government concerned and the Centre. The ECI has taken the decision to hold by-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc.

Here are the live updates: