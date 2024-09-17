Live Updates | J&K Assembly Elections Phase 1: Decade-Long Wait Ends, 7 JK Districts To Vote On Wednesday

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, flanking the Pir Panjal mountain range, are poised to participate in an assembly election for the first time in a decade, with phase 1 polling scheduled for Wednesday in the union territory. More than 23 lakh voters will determine the outcomes for 219 candidates, including 90 independents, vying for 24 assembly seats—eight across three districts of the Jammu region and 16 spanning four districts of the Kashmir valley.

Marking the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir post the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Election Commission (EC) reports that 23,27,580 electors are registered to cast their votes in phase 1, including 11,76,462 males, 11,51,058 females, and 60 third-gender individuals. Security measures are in place, featuring layered protection from the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, and J-K Police.

Constituencies entering the polls on Wednesday encompass Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.