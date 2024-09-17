Live Updates | J&K Assembly Elections Phase 1: Decade-Long Wait Ends, 7 JK Districts To Vote On Wednesday
Jammu And Kashmir 2024 Assembly Election Live: Seven districts will vote for the first time in a decade. Phase 1 polling on Wednesday involves over 23 lakh voters choosing among 219 candidates, including 90 independents, for 24 seats.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, flanking the Pir Panjal mountain range, are poised to participate in an assembly election for the first time in a decade, with phase 1 polling scheduled for Wednesday in the union territory. More than 23 lakh voters will determine the outcomes for 219 candidates, including 90 independents, vying for 24 assembly seats—eight across three districts of the Jammu region and 16 spanning four districts of the Kashmir valley.
Marking the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir post the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Election Commission (EC) reports that 23,27,580 electors are registered to cast their votes in phase 1, including 11,76,462 males, 11,51,058 females, and 60 third-gender individuals. Security measures are in place, featuring layered protection from the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, and J-K Police.
Constituencies entering the polls on Wednesday encompass Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.
Jammu Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2024 Live: Prominet Faces In Fray
In Jammu, trying their luck are former ministers Sajjad Kitchloo (NC), Khalid Najid Suharwardy (NC) Vikar Rasool Wani (Congress), Abdul Majid Wani (DPAP), Sunil Sharma (BJP), Shakti Raj Parihar (Doda west) and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, a three-time MLA who is fighting as an independent after he was denied ticket by DPAP which he had joined after quitting Congress in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad two years ago.
J&K Elections 2024 Live: PDP's Waheed Para Faces Stiff Challenge In Pulwama
PDP's Waheed Para -- an accused in a terror case -- faces stiff challenge from his former party colleague Mohammad Khalil Bandh, who is now contesting on NC ticket. The contest here has been spiced up by the entry of a former member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami Talat Majid Alie. Tarigami also faces a similar candidate in Sayar Ahmad Reshi.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija Enters Poll Fray
All eyes will be on Srigufwara-Bijbehara and Pulwama assembly segments where PDP's Iltija Mufti and Waheed Para are contesting polls, respectively. Iltija Mufti, the third generation politician from her family to run for office from Bijbehara, is in a triangular contest with NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri and BJP's Sofi Mohammad Yousuf.
Jammu and Kashmir Chunav 2024 Live: Prominent Candidates In Kashmir
Prominent candidates in Kashmir include CPI (M)'s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, National Conference's Sakina Itoo, and PDP’s Sartaj Madni and Abdul Rehman Veeri. PDP's Iltija Mufti, running from Bijbehara, is in a triangular contest with NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri and BJP's Sofi Mohammad Yousuf.
Jammu and Kashmir Chunav 2024 Live: Other Prominent Faces In Electoral Fray In Jammu
Former MLA Daleep Singh Parihar (BJP), former MLC Firdous Tak and Imtiyaz Shan (PDP), NC's Pooja Thakur who is sitting chairperson of district development council Kishtwar, BJP's young face Shagun Parihar, whose father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar were killed by terrorists in November 2018, and Mehraj din Malik of AAP are among other prominent faces in the fray.