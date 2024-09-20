Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Khattar Confident BJP Will Win Polls For Third Time
BJP unveiled its Haryana manifesto, promising aid for women, jobs, housing, and welfare schemes ahead of the October 5 elections.
Trending Photos
Ahead of the Haryana elections scheduled for October 5, the BJP announced its manifesto on Thursday, outlining promises such as monthly financial aid for women, the construction of industrial cities, free medical treatment, government jobs, housing projects, and various welfare schemes targeting different segments of society.
BJP national president JP Nadda unveiled the 'Sankalp Patra' in Rohtak, accompanied by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state party president Mohan Lal Badoli. Meanwhile, elections began in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, with the Phase 1 voter turnout indicating strong enthusiasm among the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a public rally in Srinagar on Thursday.
Haryana Assembly Elections Live: Khattar Confident BJP Will Win Polls For Third Time
Union Minister and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his confidence in the BJP's victory in the Assembly polls and said, "The people of Haryana have decided that they will form the BJP government for the third time."
"Our manifesto means to provide facilities to society. Their manifesto means to provide benefits. We do not work by providing benefits, we work by providing facilities so that people's lives become simpler," he said, ANI reported.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.