Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Khattar Confident BJP Will Win Polls For Third Time

Ahead of the Haryana elections scheduled for October 5, the BJP announced its manifesto on Thursday, outlining promises such as monthly financial aid for women, the construction of industrial cities, free medical treatment, government jobs, housing projects, and various welfare schemes targeting different segments of society.

BJP national president JP Nadda unveiled the 'Sankalp Patra' in Rohtak, accompanied by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state party president Mohan Lal Badoli. Meanwhile, elections began in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, with the Phase 1 voter turnout indicating strong enthusiasm among the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a public rally in Srinagar on Thursday.