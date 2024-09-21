Live Updates | Haryana, J&K Elections 2024: Modi Announces 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' Program Ahead Of Polls
Haryana's BJP promises financial aid and welfare schemes ahead of elections, while Jammu and Kashmir sees strong voter turnout amid renewed campaigns.
Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: As Haryana prepares for the election on October 5, the BJP unveiled its manifesto promising monthly financial aid for women, the construction of industrial cities, free medical treatment, government jobs, housing projects, and various welfare schemes.
Meanwhile, elections commenced in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, showing strong voter enthusiasm in the Phase 1 turnout. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a public rally in Srinagar, reinforcing the party's presence in the region. All political parties have ramped up their campaigns for the Phase 2 polls in Jammu and Kashmir. This election is particularly significant as it marks the first time in 10 years that elections are being held following the abrogation of Article 370.
Haryana Assembly Elections Live: Modi Announces 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' Program
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program, aimed at engaging with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, volunteers, and supporters in the state ahead of the Haryana assembly elections on October 5.
"Our workers, volunteers and supporters have pledged to make the lotus bloom at every booth in the Haryana assembly elections," Modi on X.
