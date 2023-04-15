LIVE Updates | Atiq Ahmad, His Brother Ashraf Shot Dead In Prayagraj, Section 144 Imposed In Uttar Pradesh
Atiq Ahmed murder latest news: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction in Prayagraj on Saturday night. Atiq and Ashraf were being escorted by police personnel to a medical college for a checkup.
Atiq Ahmed News Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was wanted in at least 100 criminal cases, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed today (April 15) while they were being escorted by police for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Atiq and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while they were interacting with the media. The assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night in presence of the police personnel and media came in the guise of mediapersons with one of them even carrying a mic along with an ID. All three gunmen, identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya, surrendered before the police on the spot.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting immediately after the incident and constituted a three-member judicial panel to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Meanwhile, at least 17 police personnel, who were assigned in the security of Atiq and Ashraf have been suspended over dereliction of duty. The internet services have been snapped in Prayagrap and a high alert has been issued in the city following the incident. Security has also been beefed up in several sensitive areas including Ayodhya by the authorities. Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC issued in all UP districts following former MP Atiq Ahmad's killing in Prayagraj.
Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. The killing of Atiq Ahmed takes just days after his son Asad Ahmed was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. Asad was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.
Watch: Journalist's 1st Hand Account Of Atiq Ahmed's Killing
As the visuals of Atiq Ahmed's killing went viral on social media, many had a compelling question in mind - if the visuals were scary enough to send chills down your spine, what would have happened to those who were at the spot? Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men, posing as journalists, in the middle of a media interaction.
One of the journalists, Pankaj Shrivastava, who was present on the spot, has now shared a first-hand account of the events that took place out of Prayagraj hospital. The journalist, who works with news agency Press Trust of India, said that many journalists who were at the crime scene suffered minor injuries. "I was at the spot. We were asking questions to Atiq Ahmed when the incident took place. Suddenly, 3-4 men came from behind and started firing. At least 15-30 rounds were fired. One of my colleagues pushed me in order to save my life," PTI journalist Pankaj Srivastava said on camera.
Atiq Ahmed Encounter News
As per reports, Atiq Ahmed's second son Ali, who is lodged in Naini Central Jail, fainted after he heard the news of his father and uncle's murder.
Atiq Ahmed Encounter: Congress Leader Condemns Atiq Ahmed's Murder
This shows the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. This looks like a big conspiracy. There must be a thorough probe and judicial inquiry into this and Uttar Pradesh CM must resign, says Rashid Alvi, Congress leader on Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's killing.
#WATCH | "This shows the law & order situation of UP. This looks like a big conspiracy. There must be thorough probe & judicial inquiry into this & UP CM must resign__.": Rashid Alvi, Congress leader on Atiq Ahmed & his brother Ashraf shot dead pic.twitter.com/n7cieXgGf3
Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: One police constable reportedly received bullet injury in the incident.
News Atiq Ahmed: Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC issued in all UP districts following former MP Atiq Ahmad's killing in Prayagraj, say Officials.
Atiq Ahmed encounter news: Section 144 of CrPC imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed's murder in Prayagraj, reports ANI.
Gangster Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Police conduct a flag march in Lucknow after the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed in Prayagraj. Police security beefed up in several cities of Uttar Pradesh.
Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead On Camera: Additional forces called from neighbouring districts, cops take foot march in Prayagraj
Atiq Ahmed murder: Alert has been sounded across Uttar Pradesh, says Special DG, law and order, Prashant Kumar
Atiq Ahmad encounter latest news: Authorities suspend internet services in Prayagraj after the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed by gunmen.
Atiq Ahmed latest news: At least 17 police personnel, assigned for Atiq and his brother Ashraf Ahmed's security, placed under suspension after the murder of the gangster while they were interacting with the media.
Atiq Ahmed death news: The district boundary of Prayagraj has been sealed after the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed.
Atiq Ahmed death: Section 144 has been imposed in Prayagrag, high alert issued. People in several areas have been instructed not to step out of their residences.
Atiq Ahmed news: Forensic team present at the spot where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.
#WATCH | Prayagraj: Forensic team at the spot where Mafia-turned-politician #AtiqAhmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/vlLwFAD6Qi
Actor Swara Bhasker condemns Atiq Ahmed's killing in police custody. She tweeted, "An extra judicial killing or an encounter is not something to be celebrated. It signals a state of lawlessness. It signals that the State agencies have depleted credibility because they are acting like or enabling criminals. This is not strong governance, this is anarchy."
An extra judicial killing or an encounter is not something to be celebrated. It signals a state of lawlessness. It signals that the State agencies have depleted credibility because they are acting like or enabling criminals. This is not strong governance, this is anarchy.
Atiq Ahmed Encounter Live: A thorough investigation will be conducted into gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed murder. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who chaired a high-level meeting after the Atiq Ahmed murder, has constitued a team to probe the case.
Atiq Ahmed news latest: Senior police officials including special DG law and Order Prashant Kumar summoned at CMs office.
Breaking: High alert issued in Prayagraj following the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. Incidents of stone pelting reported in some areas.
Atiq Ahmed encounter news: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemn the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in police custody.
"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amid the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," the SP chief tweeted.
Atiq Ahmed shot dead on camera: As per reports, total 22 rounds have been fired on Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed by the gunmen.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi condems Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed's killing in police custody. He shared a series of tweets:
Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder.
In a society where murderers are celebrated, what's the use of a criminal justice system?
Atiq Ahmed latest news: One mediaperson received injury as she fell on the ground after the shooters opened fire at Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed.
As per police, the assailants were dressed up as mediapersons and tried to take statements of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, before they opened fire at the gangster-brothers.
As per reports, the three assailants have been identified as Luvlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny. It is being speculated that Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed's murder could be a revenge murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a prime witness in several cases. He was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24.
Atiq Ahmad encounter: Visuals from the crime scene
UP: Visuals from the spot where Mafia-turned-politician #AtiqAhmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media. pic.twitter.com/fOGaDrGBKz
Atiq Ahmad encounter: Three persons have been arrested.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: "Three people have been arrested. Further details to be shared later": Police personnel on Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed shot dead in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/pNgyh2IpUJ
As per reports, more than a dozen rounds of bullets were fired on gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad while they were interacting with the media. The Uttar Pradesh Police recovered several empty cartridges from the crime scene.
A senior police officer told PTI three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi.
High-level meeting underway at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence. DGP, ADG also present in the meeting.
Atiq Ahmed Encounter News: Who Killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed
As reported by a few media channels initially, Atiq Ahmed was not killed in an encounter, but by members of a rival gang while he was interacting with media. The three men who allegedly killed Atiq and his brother surrendered in front of police in presence of a few national media channels. The accused have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya.
Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media.
Not An Encounter
As reported by some media channels, Atiq Ahmed killing is not a police encounter. The mafia turned politician has been killed in an attack by assailants.
Atiq Ahmed Shot-Dead
Uttar Pradesh gangster Atiq Ahmed was killed today. He was being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Along with Atiq, his brother Ashraf Ahmed was also killed, the agency said in a Tweet.