LIVE Updates | Atiq Ahmad, His Brother Ashraf Shot Dead In Prayagraj, Section 144 Imposed In Uttar Pradesh

Atiq Ahmed News Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was wanted in at least 100 criminal cases, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed today (April 15) while they were being escorted by police for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Atiq and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while they were interacting with the media. The assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night in presence of the police personnel and media came in the guise of mediapersons with one of them even carrying a mic along with an ID. All three gunmen, identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya, surrendered before the police on the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting immediately after the incident and constituted a three-member judicial panel to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Meanwhile, at least 17 police personnel, who were assigned in the security of Atiq and Ashraf have been suspended over dereliction of duty. The internet services have been snapped in Prayagrap and a high alert has been issued in the city following the incident. Security has also been beefed up in several sensitive areas including Ayodhya by the authorities. Prohibitory orders under section 144, CrPC issued in all UP districts following former MP Atiq Ahmad's killing in Prayagraj.



Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. The killing of Atiq Ahmed takes just days after his son Asad Ahmed was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. Asad was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads.