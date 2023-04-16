Video | Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Killed On Camera In Presence Of Cops, Media At Point Blank Range

In a chilling murder, Atiq Ahmed, UP's gangster turned politician, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed today while speaking to some mediapersons. The incident took place when Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were returning from a routine medical check-up. As the two brothers were walking up to the police vehicle, a few mediapersons started questioning them. As Atiq was about to speak, a masked assailant came from behind shot him on point-blank range.

As many as three people were arrested, informed police after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh`s Prayagraj on Saturday. "Three people have been arrested. Further details are to be shared later," said an officer after the gangster-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead in Prayagraj. Moments before their killing, both criminals, who were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical and their murder was captured on camera.