topStoriesenglish2595348
NewsIndia
ATIQ AHMED

Video | Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Killed On Camera In Presence Of Cops, Media At Point Blank Range

As the two brothers were walking up to the police vehicle, a few mediapersons started questioning them. As Atiq was about to speak, a masked assailant came from behind shot him on point-blank range.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

In a chilling murder, Atiq Ahmed, UP's gangster turned politician, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed today while speaking to some mediapersons. The incident took place when Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were returning from a routine medical check-up. As the two brothers were walking up to the police vehicle, a few mediapersons started questioning them. As Atiq was about to speak, a masked assailant came from behind shot him on point-blank range.

As many as three people were arrested, informed police after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh`s Prayagraj on Saturday. "Three people have been arrested. Further details are to be shared later," said an officer after the gangster-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead in Prayagraj. Moments before their killing, both criminals, who were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical and their murder was captured on camera.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?