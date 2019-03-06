Ayodhya land dispute: SC reserves order on court-monitored mediation

6 March 2019, 13:12 PM
Mediation in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is a sterile exercise, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy:
6 March 2019, 12:17 PM
"Parties to suggest the name for mediator or panel for mediators. We intend to pass the order soon," says CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says, "Parties to suggest name for mediator or panel for mediators. We intend to pass the order soon." https://t.co/RwLu1ndGMU
— ANI (@ANI) 6 March 2019
6 March 2019, 12:16 PM
Muslim petitioners say we will abide by the SC order in the Ayodhya land dispute case.
6 March 2019, 12:15 PM
If someone reports then it amounts to contempt," says advocate Rajeev Dhavan.
6 March 2019, 12:14 PM
"Confidentially should not be breached by parties. It shouldn't be commented in the media. While the process is on it shouldn't be reported," Justice Bobde said during the hearing.
6 March 2019, 12:07 PM
Supreme Court reserves order on the issue of referring Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case to court appointed and monitored mediation for “permanent solution”.
Supreme Court reserves order on the issue of referring Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case to court appointed and monitored mediation for “permanent solution”. pic.twitter.com/JoC907Mgcm
— ANI (@ANI) 6 March 2019
6 March 2019, 12:05 PM
Mediation must be held in camera, says lawyer Rajeev Dhawan.
6 March 2019, 12:04 PM
Who should be the arbitrator is up to the court, says Rajeev Dhavan arguing for Muslim parties.
6 March 2019, 11:57 AM
Advocate Dhawan asks the Constitution Bench to frame terms for mediation.
6 March 2019, 11:56 AM
Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is appearing for a group of Muslim petitioners in the case, says, "Muslim petitioners are agreeable to mediation and any compromise or settlement will bind parties."
6 March 2019, 11:48 AM
Snubbing the Hindu Mahasabha lawyer, Justice SA Bobde said, “Are you not pre -judging the whole thing.. are you not saying it’s a failure even before it’s attempted. We think that is not fair .. when the court is ordering a mediation we are not yet assuming somebody will give up something .. we think it’s not primarily a dispute over the 1500 yards of land. This is about sentiment or faith.. do not think we are not conscious of it or do you think you have more faith than us.”
6 March 2019, 11:47 AM
During the hearing, Hindu Mahasabha argues in SC, “Hindus are not ready for any mediation… it’s a deity property and nobody has the right to mediate. For us, it’s a sentimental issue… do not refer the matter to mediation.. we are waiting for the outcome of result since 1950.”
6 March 2019, 11:41 AM
Justice SA Bobde proposes restrained media reportage of the case proceedings, adds, “When the mediation is on, it should not be reported on. It may not be a gag, but no motive should be attributed to anyone when the mediation process is on.”
6 March 2019, 11:36 AM
When the mediation is on, it should not be reported on. It may not be a gag, but no motive should be attributed to anyone when the mediation process is on," says the Constitution bench.
6 March 2019, 11:35 AM
“We have no control over what happened in the past, who invaded, who was the king, temple or mosque. We know about the present dispute. We are concerned only about resolving the dispute," says Justice SA Bobde.
6 March 2019, 11:34 AM
“We have no control over what happened in the past, who invaded, who was the king, temple or mosque. We know about the present dispute. We are concerned only about resolving the dispute," says Justice SA Bobde.
6 March 2019, 11:33 AM
“It’s about sentiments, about religion and about faith. We are conscious of the gravity of the dispute, '' says Justice SA Bobde
6 March 2019, 11:33 AM
"There need not be one mediator but a panel of mediators," says Justice SA Bobde.
6 March 2019, 11:31 AM
Five-judge Constitution Bench of the SC has begun hearing in the case, reports ANI.
Hearing begins in Supreme Court on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Court to decide on whether the case may be sent for court-monitored mediation to save time. pic.twitter.com/SHoTN7edL8
— ANI (@ANI) 6 March 2019