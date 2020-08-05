One-time unique security code for guests attending Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the much-awaited Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan or ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday (August 5, 2020).

According to reports, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified patrolling along the 551 km-long India-Nepal border, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Ayodhya for Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan on Wednesday.

According to senior police officers, a tight vigil is being maintained on movement along the border and people living in villages adjoining the border have been asked to alert security officials if they come across any suspicious activity or element in their area.

A tight security cover is in place in and around Ayodhya in view of the event. The distinguished guests who have been invited by the Ram Temple Trust for the ground-breaking ceremony have been given a one-time unique security code, which can be used only once for entering the ceremony site.

Ayodhya residents have also been asked to carry their ID cards wherever they go.

Meanwhile, the UP government has sought 13 companies of paramilitary forces from the MHA for security. Out of 13, 6 companies are of the Rapid Action Force trained for anti-riot duties. 1300 men of the would-be guarding Ayodhya today and in the coming days.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya amid chants of vedic mantras by priests from across the country.

After offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple, Prime Minister Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on `Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir`.

He will then offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ram Janmabhoomi today. Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the PM`s visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated.

The grand celebrations for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ started at 8 AM and PM Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony at the auspicious time of 12:40 PM. Huge CCTV screens have been set up across the holy city in order to allow the people to watch the ceremony live once it begins.

Every street in Ayodhya has been illuminated with earthen lamps ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on Wednesday.

People also lit diyas on the banks of Saryu river as part of the 'deepotsava' celebrations in the temple town which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries arrive today for the `bhoomi pujan` ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The entire Ayodhya has been decked up and massive preparations have been made for this occasion with a festive air.

Meanwhile, Centre’s coronavirus COVID-19 protocols have been put in place and the social distancing norms are being strictly followed ahead of the much-awaited Ram Temple Bhomi Pujan in Ayodhya, which is slated to begin with great fervor around 12.40 PM.

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of the Prime Minister`s visit. Strict security and COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the temple when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives there along with other dignitaries.

Over 11,000 diyas are set to be lit across the city of Ayodhya, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a 'deepotsava', a festival of lights.

Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.

Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.