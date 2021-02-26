Live updates: Over 8 crore traders to join Bharat Bandh to protest against GST, e-commerce

26 February 2021, 07:47 AM
The CAIT said in a release that the traders will stage dharnas (protests) at as many as 1,500 places across the nation.
26 February 2021, 07:45 AM
All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) will also support CAIT's Bharat Bandh call and hold a 'Chakka Jam'.
26 February 2021, 07:44 AM
Traders across the country are demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.
26 February 2021, 07:43 AM
In a statement, the CAIT said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across the country will observe the `Bharat Vyapar Bandh`.