Live updates: Over 8 crore traders to join Bharat Bandh to protest against GST, e-commerce

The Indian traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had announced that all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26. Traders across the country are demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime. In the protest against the Goods and Services Tax (GST), fuel price hike, E-Way Bill, traders across the country will go on a day-long strike on and all commercial markets will remain closed.

In another update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd Convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University at 11 AM, via video conferencing. Later on, he will also deliver the inaugural address at the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games at around 11:50 AM

