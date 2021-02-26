हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live updates: Over 8 crore traders to join Bharat Bandh to protest against GST, e-commerce

All commercial markets across the country will remain closed across the country on 26 February in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the traders' body in protest against GST, fuel price hike, E-Way Bill. It will also urge the government to rectify glitches in e-commerce for preventing the violation of law by foreign e-commerce companies.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 26, 2021 - 07:55
File photo

The Indian traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had announced that all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26.  Traders across the country are demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime. In the protest against the Goods and Services Tax (GST), fuel price hike, E-Way Bill, traders across the country will go on a day-long strike on and all commercial markets will remain closed.

In another update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 33rd Convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University at 11 AM, via video conferencing. Later on, he will also deliver the inaugural address at the 2nd Khelo India National Winter Games at around 11:50 AM

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates.

 

26 February 2021, 07:47 AM

The CAIT said in a release that the traders will stage dharnas (protests) at as many as 1,500 places across the nation.

26 February 2021, 07:45 AM

All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) will also support CAIT's Bharat Bandh call and hold a 'Chakka Jam'.

26 February 2021, 07:44 AM

Traders across the country are demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

26 February 2021, 07:43 AM

In a statement, the CAIT said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across the country will observe the `Bharat Vyapar Bandh`.

