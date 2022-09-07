New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be undertaking the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7 which is today. According to reports, he will cover the 3,570 km journey in about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This has been viewed as a strategy by Congress to compete with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi will be staying in a container for the next 150 days. The containers will have sleeping beds and a few will have air conditioners as well. Since the temperatures will be different in each part of the country, the living arrangements have been organized accordingly. Full-time Yatris who stay with Rahul Gandhi will eat together and stay close," said the sources.

The sources further said that Rahul Gandhi considers the Bharat Jodo Yatra journey as a way to connect with the common people." So he wants to complete this entire journey in a simple way away from the glitz and glamour. Rahul Gandhi calls it a journey but political analysts consider it a preparation for 2024," the sources added.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.