Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE: Rahul Gandhi visits Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari
Bharat Jodo Yatra live updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to begin his 150-day journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be undertaking the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7
- Rahul Gandhi will be staying in a container for the next 150 days
- He considers the Bharat Jodo Yatra journey as a way to connect with the common people
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be undertaking the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7 which is today. According to reports, he will cover the 3,570 km journey in about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This has been viewed as a strategy by Congress to compete with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Rahul Gandhi will be staying in a container for the next 150 days. The containers will have sleeping beds and a few will have air conditioners as well. Since the temperatures will be different in each part of the country, the living arrangements have been organized accordingly. Full-time Yatris who stay with Rahul Gandhi will eat together and stay close," said the sources.
The sources further said that Rahul Gandhi considers the Bharat Jodo Yatra journey as a way to connect with the common people." So he wants to complete this entire journey in a simple way away from the glitz and glamour. Rahul Gandhi calls it a journey but political analysts consider it a preparation for 2024," the sources added.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress party supporters cheer Rahul Gandhi
(Image credit: Twitter)
Rahul Gandhi at Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari
Before beginning the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi visited the Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. This is where he will begin his journey as well.
Tamil Nadu | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Vivekananda Memorial in Kanyakumari ahead of #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/RnHfZAbSfG
— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022
