LIVE Updates | Bhavnagar Rural Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Parshotambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki of BJP, Revatsinh Gohil of Congress, Khumansinh Gohil of Aam Aadmi Party

Bhavnagar Rural Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2022: The seat is going to see the tought contest among Parshotambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki of BJP, Revatsinh Gohil of Congress, and Khumansinh Gohil of Aam Aadmi Party.

In the earlier Gujarat Assembly of 2017, the seat had been won by BJP's Parsottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki. The second place was grabbed by Congress' Kantibhai Tapubhai Chauhan.