Bihar Assembly election live updates: Voting for phase 2 begins in 94 seats

3 November 2020, 07:26 AM
PM Narendra Modi urges people to come out and cast vote in large numbers in the second phase in Bihar assembly elections. He further also urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines during voting.
3 November 2020, 07:20 AM
Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote for second phase of Bihar Elections, at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna.
Bihar: Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote for 2nd phase of #BiharElections, at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna. He says, "I appeal to the people to participate in election in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than previous time." pic.twitter.com/6HsmpS4aUj
3 November 2020, 07:17 AM
Voting begins for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts.