Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB to declare Matric result soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

30 March 2022, 12:47 PM
BSEB (Bihar Board) Matric (Class 10) Result 2022: How to check Results
BSEB (Bihar Board) Class 10 (Matric) Result 2022 can be checked via the following steps:
- The Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will be available on BSEB's official website.
- To check Bihar Board Matric results, students need to visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- On the homepage, students need to click on the 'result' link.
- Students then need to enter their details including their roll numbers.
- The Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
30 March 2022, 12:46 PM
BSEB Matric Result 2022: How to check 10th results
The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website. The Bihar Board Class 10th students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board Class 10th students can also access their results on the DigiLocker app.
30 March 2022, 12:45 PM
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Date and time
The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today (March 30). The BSEB may declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 around 3 PM.
30 March 2022, 12:44 PM
Once declared, the results for the Bihar Board Class 10th can be checked online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
30 March 2022, 12:43 PM
Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th 2022 Date LIVE Updates
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 today (March 30). The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be released on the BSEB's official website.