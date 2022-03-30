हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEB to declare Matric result soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th 2022 Date LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board Bihar will announce BSEB Class 10 result online at http://biharboardonline.com.

Last Updated: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 - 12:48
Comments |

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th 2022 Date LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 today (March 30, 2022). The Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared on the BSEB's official website.

Once out, the results for the Bihar Board Class 10th can be checked online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Date and time

The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 today (March 30). The BSEB may release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 around 3 PM.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Site to check 10th results

The Bihar School Examination Board will declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website. The Bihar Board Class 10th students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board Class 10th students can also access their results on the DigiLocker app.

BSEB (Bihar Board) Matric (Class 10) Result 2022: How to check Results

  • The Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will be available on BSEB's official website.
  • To check Bihar Board Matric results, students need to visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, students need to click on the 'result' link.
  • Students then need to enter their details including their roll numbers. 
  • The Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Stay tuned with Zee News to get the latest updates on Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022.

