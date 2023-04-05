topStoriesenglish2591624
Live Updates | Bihar MLC Election Result 2023: BJP Vs Mahagathbandhan, Vote Counting For Five Seats Of Bihar Legislative Council Underway

The main contest in Bihar MLC Election is between the BJP and the Grand Alliance on all five seats. JDU contested on 3 seats, while RJD and CPI fielded one candidate each.

Bihar MLC Election Result Live: The counting of votes for 5 seats of Bihar Legislative Council is underway. The counting of votes is going on amid tight security. It is expected that the results will be out by evening. Gaya Graduate Constituency, Saran Graduate Constituency, Gaya Teachers Constituency, Kosi Teachers Constituency, and Saran Teachers Constituency are the five seats whose election results will be announced today.  A total of 48 candidates are in the fray on the five seats. There are eight candidates running for the Legislative Council in the Gaya Graduate Constituency, nine in the Saran Graduate Constituency, twelve in the Gaya Teacher's Constituency, twelve in the Saran Teacher's Constituency, and seven in the Kosi Teacher's Constituency.

Bihar MLC Election Result 2023: Total Voter Turnout

Ballot Paper method was used for the voting in Bihar MLC elections. 84.08 percent was the total voter turnout. The election for the graduate constituency saw the lowest voter turnout of 51.04 per cent. Saran teacher's constituency received the highest voter turnout with 83.50 percent. The voter turnout for the graduate constituency was 60.91 per cent. On the other hand, 83 percent polling was recorded for Kosi teacher's constituency. The Election Administration stated that the counting of ballots for five seats will take place at the commissionerate headquarters of the respective consituencies. 

