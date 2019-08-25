close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BJP veteran Arun Jaitley to be cremated with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat today

The last rites of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness at New Delhi's AIIMS, will be performed on Sunday afternoon at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 08:22
Comments |

NEW DELHI: The last rites of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness on Saturday at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), will be performed on Sunday afternoon at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

Jaitley's mortal remains were taken from AIIMS to his residence in Kailash Colony on Saturday where a gamut of political leaders cutting across party lines gathered arrived to pay their tribute to the BJP stalwart. From here, Jaitley's mortal remains will be shifted to BJP headquarters at 10 AM on Sunday for party workers and the public to pay their last respects. His funeral procession will begin from the BJP headquarters to the Nigam Bodh Ghat, where the last rites will be performed.

The timing for the cremation of Jaitley's body has not been decided yet, BJP working president JP Nadda said. Following the demise of Jaitley, a master strategist and key troubleshooter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, tributes and condolences started pouring within minutes from across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a foreign tour, in a series of tweets called Jaitley a political stalwart, towering intelligent and a sensible person with a good sense of humour.

Tune In To Zee News For Live Updates:-

Arun Jaitley's political journeyTowering intellectual, valued friend: PM Modi's tribute to Arun JaitleyJaitley was a food lover, never failed to recommend good restaurants: AdvaniWatch Live TV

25 August 2019, 08:22 AM

Aru Jaitley's mortal remains to be taken to BJP head office in a fully decorated military truck around 9:25 AM.

25 August 2019, 08:08 AM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa will come for Jaitley funeral. Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu is also coming to Delhi to pay homage to the former finance minister, said reports.

25 August 2019, 07:53 AM

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressed deep pain at the passing away of Arun Jaitley. She said Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure and his contribution to public life will forever be remembered. READ

25 August 2019, 07:16 AM

While Haryana has announced a two-day state mourning, the Trivendra Singh-led government in Uttarakhand announced one-day state mourning in honour of the late former Union Finance Minister.

25 August 2019, 07:14 AM

JP Nadda, however, added that the timing for the cremation of Jaitley's mortal remains is yet to be decided.

25 August 2019, 07:10 AM

"From AIIMS, Arun Jaitley's body will be taken to his home in Kailash colony. His body will be kept there till 10 am on Sunday and from there it will be taken to the BJP headquarters for party workers and the public to pay their last respects. His funeral procession will begin from the BJP headquarters to the Nigam Bodh Ghat, where last rites will be performed," JP Nadda said on Saturday.

Must Watch

PT59S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour