BJP veteran Arun Jaitley to be cremated with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat today

NEW DELHI: The last rites of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness on Saturday at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), will be performed on Sunday afternoon at the Nigam Bodh Ghat.

Jaitley's mortal remains were taken from AIIMS to his residence in Kailash Colony on Saturday where a gamut of political leaders cutting across party lines gathered arrived to pay their tribute to the BJP stalwart. From here, Jaitley's mortal remains will be shifted to BJP headquarters at 10 AM on Sunday for party workers and the public to pay their last respects. His funeral procession will begin from the BJP headquarters to the Nigam Bodh Ghat, where the last rites will be performed.

The timing for the cremation of Jaitley's body has not been decided yet, BJP working president JP Nadda said. Following the demise of Jaitley, a master strategist and key troubleshooter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, tributes and condolences started pouring within minutes from across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a foreign tour, in a series of tweets called Jaitley a political stalwart, towering intelligent and a sensible person with a good sense of humour.

Tune In To Zee News For Live Updates:-