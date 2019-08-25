BJP veteran Arun Jaitley to be cremated with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat today

25 August 2019, 08:22 AM
Aru Jaitley's mortal remains to be taken to BJP head office in a fully decorated military truck around 9:25 AM.
25 August 2019, 08:08 AM
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa will come for Jaitley funeral. Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu is also coming to Delhi to pay homage to the former finance minister, said reports.
25 August 2019, 07:53 AM
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressed deep pain at the passing away of Arun Jaitley. She said Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure and his contribution to public life will forever be remembered. READ
25 August 2019, 07:16 AM
While Haryana has announced a two-day state mourning, the Trivendra Singh-led government in Uttarakhand announced one-day state mourning in honour of the late former Union Finance Minister.
25 August 2019, 07:14 AM
JP Nadda, however, added that the timing for the cremation of Jaitley's mortal remains is yet to be decided.
25 August 2019, 07:10 AM
"From AIIMS, Arun Jaitley's body will be taken to his home in Kailash colony. His body will be kept there till 10 am on Sunday and from there it will be taken to the BJP headquarters for party workers and the public to pay their last respects. His funeral procession will begin from the BJP headquarters to the Nigam Bodh Ghat, where last rites will be performed," JP Nadda said on Saturday.