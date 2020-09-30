Live updates: Special CBI court to deliver verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case today

NEW DELHI: A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment on Wednesday (September 30, 2020). Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused to remain present when a special court delivers judgement in the demolition case. Prominent among the 32 accused are former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and BJP leaders MM Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country's Covid count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases, according to the Union health ministry.

Among other news, US President Donald Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a China's fault adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job."

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates: