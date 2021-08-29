LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address 80th edition of Mann ki Baat today at 11 am

29 August 2021, 10:30 AM
Kerala: Rain lashes various parts of Thiruvananthapuram. IMD predicts cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till 2nd September.
Kerala | Rain lashes various parts of Thiruvananthapuram
IMD predicts cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till 2nd September pic.twitter.com/jNK9baznJy
29 August 2021, 10:28 AM
Mumbai: NCB arrests actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case, he will be presented before a city court today. Armaan Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh arrested u/s 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. NCB Mumbai raided Kohli's house in suburban Andheri and recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from him. (ANI)
29 August 2021, 10:27 AM
Afghanistan: U.S. forces are in the final phase of leaving Kabul, ending two decades of involvement in Afghanistan, and just over 1,000 civilians at the airport remain to be flown out before troops withdraw, a Western security official said on Sunday. The country`s new Taliban rulers are prepared to take control of the airport, said an official from the hardline Islamist movement that has swept cross Afghanistan, crushing the U.S.-backed government. (Reuters)
29 August 2021, 10:26 AM
World: US military aircraft are now flying food, tarps and other material into southern Haiti amid a shift in the international relief effort to focus on helping people in the areas hardest hit by the recent earthquake to make it through hurricane season.
29 August 2021, 10:25 AM
Afghanistan: The Taliban on Saturday ordered Afghans to hand over vehicles, weapons, ammunition and other government property to concerned authorities. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued the directive on Twitter, reported Geo News.
"Announcement by the security of the Islamic Emirate: All those in Kabul city who possess vehicles, weapons, ammunition, or other government property, are being informed to handover the said items to the relevant authorities of the Islamic Emirate within a week in order to avoid any legal action against them," wrote Zabihullah. (ANI)
29 August 2021, 09:46 AM
India: India reports 45,083 new cases, 460 deaths and 35,840 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload 3,68,558.
Of 45,083 new COVID19 cases and 460 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, #Kerala recorded 31,265 COVID positive cases and 153 deaths yesterday.
29 August 2021, 09:09 AM
Mumbai: Indian Air Force organizes a cyclothon to create awareness about the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations (commemoration of 50 Years of the 1971 War).
Mumbai: Indian Air Force organizes a cyclothon to create awareness about the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations (commemoration of 50 Years of the 1971 War). The #VictoryFlame is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Sept 1.
The #VictoryFlame is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Sept 1. pic.twitter.com/2HBl2ZAS19
29 August 2021, 09:08 AM
Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates Para-paddler Bhavina Patel on winning a Silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics.
PM Modi congratulates Para-paddler Bhavina Patel on winning a Silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics
"The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! ...Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports," he says. pic.twitter.com/CDlW1KS5d7
29 August 2021, 09:07 AM
Paralympics: President Ram Nath Kovind wishes Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel on winning a Silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics.
President Ram Nath Kovind wishes Para table tennis player #BhavinaPatel on winning a Silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics
"...Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement," he says. pic.twitter.com/E59vmq82IY
29 August 2021, 09:07 AM
Kerala: Kerala reimposes Sunday lockdown as COVID19 cases rise in the state
Kerala reimposes Sunday lockdown as COVID19 cases rise in the state
Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram's East Fort area pic.twitter.com/Ru2BCiGNay
29 August 2021, 09:06 AM
Afghanistan: The US Embassy in Afghanistan appealed to its citizens to leave the airport vicinity citing intelligence inputs warning of a specific threat to Kabul airport. "Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately," the embassy said in a security alert.
29 August 2021, 09:04 AM
World: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 215.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.49 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.16 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 215,904,106, 4,493,161 and 5,167,667,136, respectively. (IANS)
29 August 2021, 09:04 AM
India: Slamming the Congress party over the political situation in Chhattisgarh and Punjab, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste on Saturday said the party has a culture of internal feuds. Speaking to ANI, the union minister said, "Whatever happens in Congress, that is their internal matter. We do not care. Everyone knows the culture and character of Congress. Bhupesh Baghel is presently the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He will come to Delhi then go back to Chhattisgarh and then again come to Delhi. This gameplay will continue."
29 August 2021, 09:03 AM
Paralympics: Bhavinaben Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final here. (PTI)
29 August 2021, 09:02 AM
India: As part of the second-anniversary celebration of the Fit India Movement under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will launch the Fit India Mobile Application today. The launch will take place at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where he will be joined by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik.
29 August 2021, 09:01 AM
India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am on Sunday (August 29, 2021). The programme will be aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The radio programme will be streamed live on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel along with PMO.