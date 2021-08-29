LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address 80th edition of Mann ki Baat today at 11 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am on Sunday (August 29, 2021).

The programme will be aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The radio programme will be streamed live on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel along with PMO.

August 29 also marks the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement. As a part of the celebrations, Sports minister and Youth affairs Anurag Thakur and Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will launch the Fit India Mobile Application today at 12 pm. The launch will take place at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

In other developments, US President Joe Biden while speaking on the Afghanistan situation said that another terror attack is "highly likely" this weekend as the US winds down its evacuation.

Meanwhile, Britain`s last military flight has also left Kabul, after evacuating more than 15,000 people in the two weeks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, and ending nearly 20 years of British military presence in the country.