28 April 2022, 11:45 AM
PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga.
— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022
28 April 2022, 11:08 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Diphu, Karbi Anglong district to attend the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ in Assam.
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/E4NbmBnlRU
— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022
28 April 2022, 11:08 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Diphu, Karbi Anglong district to attend 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally’
— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022
28 April 2022, 11:06 AM
28 April 2022, 11:06 AM
Notably, the Assam government has declared a state holiday in both districts for April 28.
28 April 2022, 11:05 AM
The PMO said that under phase 1 the prime minister will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals. These cancer Hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase 2 of the project.
28 April 2022, 11:05 AM
At around 3 pm, the Prime Minister will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals at Dibrugarh. This Assam Cancer Care Foundation is a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, and is executing a project to build South Asia`s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state.
28 April 2022, 11:05 AM
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore.
"Prime Minister`s unwavering commitment towards peace and development of the region was exemplified with the recent signing of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by Government of India and Government of Assam with six Karbi militant outfits. The MoS has ushered in a new era of peace in the region. The Prime Minister's address at `Peace, Unity and Development Rally` will provide a major boost to the peace initiatives in the entire region," said PMO in a statement.
28 April 2022, 11:05 AM
During the programme, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.