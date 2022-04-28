New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several projects in Assam on Thursday (April 28, 2022). PM Modi also attended the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District today.

PM Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for projects relating to healthcare and education including a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore.

