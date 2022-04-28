PM Narendra Modi in Assam - Check what’s on prime minister’s schedule today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several projects in Assam on Thursday (April 28, 2022). PM Modi will also address the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District today at 11 am.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector.

PM to address ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ at 11 am

During the programme, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Veterinary College (Diphu), Degree College (West Karbi Anglong) and Agricultural College (Kolonga, West Karbi Anglong). These projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, will bring new opportunities for skilling and employment in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1,150 crore.

"Prime Minister`s unwavering commitment towards peace and development of the region was exemplified with the recent signing of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) by Government of India and Government of Assam with six Karbi militant outfits. The MoS has ushered in a new era of peace in the region. The Prime Minister's address at `Peace, Unity and Development Rally` will provide a major boost to the peace initiatives in the entire region," said PMO in a statement.

PM to visit Assam Medical College at 1:45 pm

Later in the day, at 1:45 pm PM Modi will visit Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh to dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation.

PM to attend public function in Dibrugarh at 3 pm

At around 3 pm, the Prime Minister will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals at Dibrugarh. This Assam Cancer Care Foundation is a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, and is executing a project to build South Asia`s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state.

"Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals," it said.

PM Modi to inaugurate 7 cancer hospitals

The PMO said that under phase 1 the prime minister will inaugurate seven cancer hospitals. These cancer Hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase 2 of the project.

Notably, the Assam government has declared a state holiday in both districts for April 28.

(With ANI inputs)

