January 13 live: Uttar Pradesh to set up police commissioner system in Noida, Lucknow, says CM Yogi Adityanath

13 January 2020, 12:09 PM Delhi High Court issues notice to Facebook, Whatsapp, Google on petition of three JNU professors seeking to preserve CCTV footage, Whatsapp conversations and other evidences related to January 5 violence at the university campus.

13 January 2020, 12:09 PM JNU violence CCTV footage case: Delhi Police tells High Court they already sought CCTV footage of January 5 violence. However, no response have so far been received from the university. Police also said they wrote to WhatsApp seeking details of two groups and are waiting for response.

13 January 2020, 11:27 AM Biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our Govt today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved proposal to setup police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida: CM Yogi Adityanath

13 January 2020, 11:14 AM UP Chief Minister on Monday (January 13) announced to appoint Police Commissioners in Lucknow and Noida.

13 January 2020, 10:13 AM In a question paper of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam, Bhil tribe is described as criminal minded & immoral. What is the Congress government trying to do? Action should be taken against the person who has set this paper: BJP MLA from Pandhana, Ram Dangore BJP MLA from Pandhana, Ram Dangore: In a question paper of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exam, Bhil tribe is described as criminal minded & immoral. What is the Congress government trying to do? Action should be taken against the person who has set this paper.(12.1.20) pic.twitter.com/RrnokYSK2u — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

13 January 2020, 10:00 AM Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati tweets, "BSP will not attend today's opposition parties meeting called by Congress". Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati tweets, "BSP will not attend today's opposition parties meeting called by Congress". pic.twitter.com/G7nrwH2aD3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2020

13 January 2020, 09:57 AM West Bengal: A BJP office in Salanpur village in Asansol was set ablaze last night. BJP has alleged that TMC is behind the incident. Police has begun investigation.

13 January 2020, 09:57 AM Those who have been served notice by Delhi Police will be interrogated in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Nine people have been told to join the investigation from today: Delhi Police Sources

13 January 2020, 09:56 AM SIT team has identified that the masked woman who was seen in videos of JNU Violence is from Delhi University. She will be soon served notice to join the investigation: Delhi Police

13 January 2020, 09:56 AM Aam Aadmi Party will not attend today's opposition meeting called by Congress to discuss the current political situation in the country.

13 January 2020, 09:56 AM Delhi: Opposition parties to meet today at 2:00 pm in Parliament annexe to discuss current political situation in the country.

13 January 2020, 09:56 AM Punjab: 'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, BJP MP from Gurdaspur constituency, seen in Pathankot. Punjab: 'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, BJP MP from Gurdaspur constituency, seen in Pathankot pic.twitter.com/SHGpMsxlaq — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

13 January 2020, 09:55 AM A clash occurred between BJP leader AK Nazeer & Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers yesterday outside a mosque near Nedumkandam in Idukki district. The clash happened after Nazeer was going to the mosque after attending a pro CAA public meeting: Kerala Police

13 January 2020, 09:55 AM Two rowdies were shot below the knee by CCB in self defence after they attacked our staff with a knife near BTM lake, early morning today. The injured rowdies have been shifted to a hospital: Bengaluru City Crime Branch