India reported 2,897 fresh cases, 2,986 recoveries and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stand at 19,494 and daily positivity rate at 0.61%.

As cyclone Asani approaches the Andhra Pradesh coastline, rain lashed parts of the state's Kakinada district today (May 11) morning. On Tuesday, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said that cyclone Asani is likely to reach Kakinada on the Andhra coast on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a court in Varanasi will continue hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case today. The Delhi High Court will also pronounce its verdict in criminalising marital rape case.

