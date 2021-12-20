LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by opposition parties

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday (December 20) were adjourned till 2 pm without transacting any business amid uproar by opposition parties.

The development came shortly after Opposition parties decided to not attend the meeting called by the government to end the deadlock in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The decision was made after a meeting of opposition parties this morning.

"We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had accused the government of trying to divide the Opposition by calling only a few parties to resolve the ongoing impasse over the suspension of 12 MPs.

He added that the Centre is conspiring to divide the Opposition but the parties are united on the issue. "It should call an all-party meeting," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported five more cases of the Omicron variant, state's health minister Dr Sudhakar K informed today morning. While two cases of the new COVID-19 variant were reported in Udupi, three other infections were recorded in Mangaluru, Dharwad and Bhadravathi. With this, Karnataka's tally of Omicron cases has now increased to 19.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest news updates.

Live TV