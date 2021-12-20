हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by opposition parties

The development comes amid Opposition parties deciding to not attend the meeting called by the government to end the deadlock in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 20, 2021 - 11:27
Comments |
File Photo

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday (December 20) were adjourned till 2 pm without transacting any business amid uproar by opposition parties. 

The development came shortly after Opposition parties decided to not attend the meeting called by the government to end the deadlock in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The decision was made after a meeting of opposition parties this morning.

"We will not attend the meeting called by the Government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra and revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had accused the government of trying to divide the Opposition by calling only a few parties to resolve the ongoing impasse over the suspension of 12 MPs.

He added that the Centre is conspiring to divide the Opposition but the parties are united on the issue. "It should call an all-party meeting," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported five more cases of the Omicron variant, state's health minister Dr Sudhakar K informed today morning. While two cases of the new COVID-19 variant were reported in Udupi, three other infections were recorded in Mangaluru, Dharwad and Bhadravathi. With this, Karnataka's tally of Omicron cases has now increased to 19.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest news updates.

20 December 2021, 11:19 AM

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior ministers including Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, in Parliament, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Winter Session, reports ANI.
 

20 December 2021, 11:18 AM

Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm without transacting any business as opposition parties continued with their protests.

20 December 2021, 10:48 AM

Delhi: Leaders of Opposition parties hold a meeting to take a decision on whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha.

