LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by opposition parties

20 December 2021, 11:19 AM
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior ministers including Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, in Parliament, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Winter Session, reports ANI.
20 December 2021, 11:18 AM
Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm without transacting any business as opposition parties continued with their protests.
20 December 2021, 10:48 AM
Delhi: Leaders of Opposition parties hold a meeting to take a decision on whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha.
Delhi | Leaders of Opposition parties hold a meeting to take a decision on whether to attend or not the meeting called by the Government on suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/lV2djZzjhE
