Live: AAP to protest in Parliament over Delhi riots

This Zee News live blog brings to you the latest news from across India and the world. Stay tuned.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - 09:52
Comments |
PTI photo

A week after violence first erupted in northeast Delhi, more unidentified bodies were recovered on Monday, raising the death toll to 47. The Delhi Police said it had registered over 300 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. At least 41 cases have been registered under the Arms Act

Since Wednesday, the bodies of several riot victims, including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, have been found in drains, after violence ebbed in the northeast district of Delhi.

3 March 2020, 09:52 AM

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, whose pro-citizenship rally in northeast Delhi's Maujpur on Sunday afternoon has been accused of inciting violence in northeast Delhi, accused AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh and suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain of lying. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">_____ _____ __ ___ _________ ____ ______ __ ___ __ - <br><br>1. _____ _____ __ _____ ____ ___ __ __ __ __<br><br>_____ __ __ ___ ____ __ ____ ____ __ __<br><br>2. ____ __ _____ __ ___ _____ _____ __ ____ ____, ________ __ __________ ___ __ 50 __ ______ ___ ___ __ <br><br>______ ___ _______ _____?</p>&mdash; Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) <a href="https://twitter.com/KapilMishra_IND/status/1234667239938220034?ref_src=t...">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

3 March 2020, 09:47 AM

The Special Cell of Delhi police said that after tracking Shahrukh's phone, it was found that he had gone to Panipat from Delhi's Maujpur. Since then, Shahrukh has been hiding in different cities of western Uttar Pradesh, including Kairana and Amroha.

3 March 2020, 09:43 AM

Delhi violence: At least 10 teams of Delhi police have conducted raids in several cities in search of Shahrukh, the man in red t-shirt who was seen pointing his gun at an unarmed Delhi Police officer during an anti-CAA protest in Jafrabad last month.

3 March 2020, 09:35 AM

Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chand Mishra has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi.

 

3 March 2020, 09:35 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday will meet PM Narendra Modi.This will be the first meeting between two leaders after Kejriwal took charge for the third term as Delhi CM and the violence, which raged several areas of northeast district last week.

