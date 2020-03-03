Live: AAP to protest in Parliament over Delhi riots

3 March 2020, 09:52 AM
BJP leader Kapil Mishra, whose pro-citizenship rally in northeast Delhi's Maujpur on Sunday afternoon has been accused of inciting violence in northeast Delhi, accused AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh and suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain of lying.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">_____ _____ __ ___ _________ ____ ______ __ ___ __ - <br><br>1. _____ _____ __ _____ ____ ___ __ __ __ __<br><br>_____ __ __ ___ ____ __ ____ ____ __ __<br><br>2. ____ __ _____ __ ___ _____ _____ __ ____ ____, ________ __ __________ ___ __ 50 __ ______ ___ ___ __ <br><br>______ ___ _______ _____?</p>— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) <a href="https://twitter.com/KapilMishra_IND/status/1234667239938220034?ref_src=t...">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
3 March 2020, 09:47 AM
The Special Cell of Delhi police said that after tracking Shahrukh's phone, it was found that he had gone to Panipat from Delhi's Maujpur. Since then, Shahrukh has been hiding in different cities of western Uttar Pradesh, including Kairana and Amroha.
3 March 2020, 09:43 AM
Delhi violence: At least 10 teams of Delhi police have conducted raids in several cities in search of Shahrukh, the man in red t-shirt who was seen pointing his gun at an unarmed Delhi Police officer during an anti-CAA protest in Jafrabad last month.
3 March 2020, 09:35 AM
Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chand Mishra has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
3 March 2020, 09:35 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday will meet PM Narendra Modi.This will be the first meeting between two leaders after Kejriwal took charge for the third term as Delhi CM and the violence, which raged several areas of northeast district last week.