Live: AAP to protest in Parliament over Delhi riots

A week after violence first erupted in northeast Delhi, more unidentified bodies were recovered on Monday, raising the death toll to 47. The Delhi Police said it had registered over 300 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. At least 41 cases have been registered under the Arms Act

Since Wednesday, the bodies of several riot victims, including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, have been found in drains, after violence ebbed in the northeast district of Delhi.

