SHARAD YADAV DEATH

Live Updates | Sharad Yadav death: PM Modi, Amit Shah, other political leaders pay tribute

Live Updates Breaking News : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders have expressed their grief over demise of senior leader Sharad Yadav

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 09:08 AM IST|Source:

Live Updates Breaking News : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders have expressed their grief over demise of senior leader Sharad Yadav. PM Modi said that Yadav was inspoired by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's ideals and distinguished himself as an MP and Minister.

13 January 2023
09:06 AM

Sharad Yadav dies: Fortis Hospital statement

"He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 PM. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family,: statement issued by Fortis Hospital.

09:04 AM

Sharad Yadav dies: Rahul Gandhi on demise of sharad yadav

"I have learnt a lot about politics from Sharad Yadav Ji. His passing away today has left me saddened. He shared a relationship of respect with my 'dadi'," says Rahul Gandhi.

09:02 AM

Sharad Yadav Death: Rahul Gandhi 

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress member, pays respect to Sharad Yadav, a former Union minister who passed away last night.

