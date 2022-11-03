Bypolls Live Updates: People queue up to cast votes in six states
Bypolls in 6 states: 7 constituencies across Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh are witnessing bypolls today. The counting will take place on November 6.
Trending Photos
Bypolls in 6 states: Assembly bypolls are taking place in seven constituencies spread across six states today - Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The bypolls began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm amid tight security. The counting of votes will be conducted on November 6. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a fierce contest with regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. The election body has instructed the authorities to monitor the Covid situation in the respective states and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour during the conduct of the elections.
Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates.
Telangana bypoll: Polling was underway in the by-election to the Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana on Thursday amid tight security. The polling process began at all 298 polling stations in the constituency in Nalgonda district at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m. Over 2.41 lakh electorate, half of them women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the political fortunes of 47 candidates.
Bypolls 2022: Polling underway in Odisha
Odisha | People cast their votes for the #DhamnagarBypoll; visuals from polling booth number 8
Voting is underway for assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states. pic.twitter.com/Kc41sXNlqi
— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Haryana bypolls: Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of the former Chief Minister of Haryana, Chaudhary Bhajan Lal, recently resigned from Congress and joined the BJP. Adampur`s seat fell vacant after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned. Adampur seat is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi.
BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts his vote for Assembly by-elections in Haryana's Adampur Assembly Constituency
Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states has begun. pic.twitter.com/c8S37v08A4
— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Bypolls: Voting underway in Telangana
Telangana | People queue up to cast their votes for Munugodu by-elections; visuals from Tangadapally polling station in Munugodu Assembly Constituency pic.twitter.com/WDejl6nhhv
— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Bihar | People cast their votes for the by-elections in Mokama Assembly Constituency; visuals from polling booth number 3 pic.twitter.com/HJAgoBt1IV
— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Haryana bypolls: Haryana's Adampur seat is witnessing the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Kuldeep Bishnoi`s son Bhavya is contesting the bypoll as the BJP candidate. The Congress has fielded former Union minister Jai Prakash while the INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate. Satender Singh is AAP`s candidate
Telangana bypolls: The contest in Telangana's Munugode Assembly constituency is crucial for all major parties in the State- the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Opposition parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. While 47 candidates are in the fray, the focus is on BJP's Raj Gopal Reddy, former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi
Haryana bypolls: In Haryana, the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi, and K Rajagopal Reddy in Telangana, led to vacancies in the Adampur and Munugode segments respectively.
Maharashtra bypolls: The Andheri East, Gola Gokrannath and Dhamnagar constituencies fell vacant due to the demise of their respective legislators. The Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke died in May and BJP's Arvind Giri and Bishnu Sethi both passed away in September.
Bihar bypolls: The two constituencies of Bihar where the bye-elections are being conducted are 178-Mokama and 101-Gopalganj.Mokama Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Anant Kumar Singh was disqualified in July after his conviction in a case, while BJP's Subhash Singh, who held the Gopalganj seat, passed away in August.
The seven Assembly constituencies where the elections are taking place are 166-Andheri East from Maharashtra, 47-Adampur from Haryana, 93-Munugode from Telangana, 139-Gola Gokranath from Uttar Pradesh and 46-Dhamnagar from Odisha.
The voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats spread across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning.
More Stories