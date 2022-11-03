Bypolls Live Updates: People queue up to cast votes in six states

Bypolls in 6 states: Assembly bypolls are taking place in seven constituencies spread across six states today - Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The bypolls began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm amid tight security. The counting of votes will be conducted on November 6. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a fierce contest with regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. The election body has instructed the authorities to monitor the Covid situation in the respective states and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour during the conduct of the elections.

