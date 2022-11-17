CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 LIVE UPDATES: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates to be OUT SOON at cbse.gov.in- Check exam pattern and other details here

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 10, 12 would be released soon now. The CBSE Board Exams in 2023 will start in February and are scheduled to end in the first week of April. The board will release the whole timetable on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in websites, which are the official ones. The CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams are expected to draw around 36 lakh candidates. Candidates would have to take the test outside of their home centres because it would be administered in a subjective manner. In addition, the board has discarded the term-based exams that were adopted last year in response to the COVID outbreak and returned to the annual testing format.

The winter bound schools' CBSE Date Sheet 2023 for practical exams has been released. Both the comprehensive theory exam schedule and the practical exam schedule for the remaining schools are anticipated soon. Practical tests for schools headed for the winter semester began on November 15 and must be completed by December 14 for schools. The practical tests for ordinary schools are anticipated to start on January 1.