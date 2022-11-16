JEE Main 2023 LIVE UPDATES: NTA JEE Main exam dates to be OUT SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check exam pattern and other details here
JEE Main 2023 LIVE: JEE Main is twice annually administered by NTA. After COVID restrictions are lifted in 2023, NTA intends to hold the JEE Main 2023 exam in January and April.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: The NTA will soon release the notification for JEE Main 2023. According to the information, NTA will probably announce JEE Main 2023 and start the registration process in November. The registration deadline for JEE Main 2023 is expected to be November 28 or December 1. It is expected that the notification will be made public at any time. The exam format for JEE Main 2023 is not anticipated to change. As in previous years, the exam would be administered in a computer-based test, or CBT, style. Exams with a maximum of two attempts would be given. Candidates would have the choice to show up for one or both exams. The higher of the two scores would be used to rank the candidates. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year. As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks.
Nearly 9.5 lakh individuals have applied for JEE Main each session, and many of them have reapplied in an effort to improve their scores. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year. 10,26,799 applicants registered for the JEE Main 2022 exam in total in 2022, including both June and July attempts. Up to 9,05,590 of these pupils showed up for the test.
JEE Main 2023: Second paper
31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs will accept JEE Main 2022 marks, and the second paper directs applicants toward BArch/BPlan admissions.
JEE Main 2023: Engineering entrance exam
A total of 24 individuals passed the engineering entrance exam with a score of 100 percent, placing them in the top spot.
JEE Main 2023: Total Applicants registered
JEE Main 2023: Applicants for the exam
JEE Main 2023: Steps to register
Visit the JEE Main official website -jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Register yourself by providing the required login credentials.
After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number.
Next, log in using the system-generated id and password.
Enter the required details to fill up the application form. Enter your personal and academic details as required.
Upload the scanned documents. Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.
JEE Main 2023: Tentative Schedule
JEE Main 2023 Registrations- 20 Nov
JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 1 - January 2023
JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 - April 2023
JEE Main 2023: Academic Cycle
The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year.
JEE Main 2023: Marks Calculation
As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks. Students have the option of attending one of each session
JEE Main 2023: JEE Exam sessions
The tests will be administered in two sessions this year, just like last year. Sessions 1 and 2 of JEE Main 2023 will take place in January and April, respectively.
JEE Main 2023: Application forms
According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2023 registration-cum-application forms will be available by 20 November at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2023: Fake exam notice on Twitter
JEE Main 2023: JEE exam notification
The NTA will soon publish the announcement for JEE Main 2023. According to the information, NTA will probably announce JEE Main 2023 and start the registration process in November.
JEE Main 2023: Registration date
The registration deadline for JEE Main 2023 is expected to be November 28 or December 1. It is anticipated that the notification will be made public at any time.
JEE Main 2023: JEE Main syllabus
The JEE Mains syllabus has not yet been made public by NTA. The JEE Main 2023 syllabus will be made available for both Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Plan) and Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The JEE mains question paper primarily consists of questions from the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Math, according to the previous year's syllabus.
JEE Main 2023: Last year exam
Last year, JEE Main was held in two sessions, session one between June 20 and June 29 and second session from July 21 to July 30, 2022.
JEE Main 2023: Exam shift
JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode; shift one from 9 am to 12 pm, and shift two from 3 pm to 6 pm.
JEE Main 2023: Exam Pattern
JEE Main 2023: JEE Main paper marks
The JEE Main 2023 paper 1 contains 90 marks, Maths- 30, Physics- 30, Chemistry- 30. The BArch (Paper 2A) carries 82 marks and BPlanning (Paper 2B) consist of 105 marks.
JEE Main 2023: Fake circular circulated
Although it is unofficial, a fake JEE Mains schedule has gone viral online. No date has yet been confirmed by NTA. Candidates are urged to only rely on the updates posted on the official website and to often check it.
JEE Main 2023: Application Process
The application period will end on December 31, and hopefuls still have time to submit their applications (upto 11:30 PM).
JEE Main 2023: JEE Main exam dates to be announced soon
The JEE Main 2023 announcement will be made available soon by the National Testing Agency, NTA. According to reports, the JEE Main 2023 notice could be made available by the end of November, and registration would start right away.
