JEE Main 2023 LIVE UPDATES: NTA JEE Main exam dates to be OUT SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check exam pattern and other details here

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: The NTA will soon release the notification for JEE Main 2023. According to the information, NTA will probably announce JEE Main 2023 and start the registration process in November. The registration deadline for JEE Main 2023 is expected to be November 28 or December 1. It is expected that the notification will be made public at any time. The exam format for JEE Main 2023 is not anticipated to change. As in previous years, the exam would be administered in a computer-based test, or CBT, style. Exams with a maximum of two attempts would be given. Candidates would have the choice to show up for one or both exams. The higher of the two scores would be used to rank the candidates. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year. As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks.

Nearly 9.5 lakh individuals have applied for JEE Main each session, and many of them have reapplied in an effort to improve their scores. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year. 10,26,799 applicants registered for the JEE Main 2022 exam in total in 2022, including both June and July attempts. Up to 9,05,590 of these pupils showed up for the test.