Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live updates: ISRO's moon mission takes off successfully

22 July 2019, 14:59 PM
WATCH: L-110 ignites and the S200 rockets separate from the main rocket.
22 July 2019, 14:47 PM
GSLVMkIII-M1 lifts-off from Sriharikota carrying Chandrayaan 2
22 July 2019, 14:43 PM
ISRO's moon mission takes off. Lander Vikram to land on moon after 48 days.
22 July 2019, 14:24 PM
Watch the launch of Chandrayaan 2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 Vehicle
22 July 2019, 13:56 PM
The launch of Chandrayaan 2 mission will be live-streamed by the ISRO on its social media handles on Facebook and Twitter. The live streaming of the Chandrayaan-2 launch can also be watched on DD National channel (Doordarshan's YouTube channel), and ISRO's official website - www.isro.gov.in
22 July 2019, 13:48 PM
Filling of Liquid Hydrogen in Cryogenic Stage(C25) of GSLV MkIII-M1 completed.
22 July 2019, 13:13 PM
ISRO posted a tweet saying that the average distance of Moon from Earth is 3,84,000 km and Vikram lander will land on Moon on the 48th day of the mission, which begins today.
22 July 2019, 13:10 PM
Filling of Liquid Oxygen in Cryogenic Stage completed and filling of Liquid Hydrogen in progress; Launch at 2:43pm.
22 July 2019, 12:59 PM
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan 2 mission is a lunar mission that will boldly go where no country has ever gone before — the south pole of moon. (Read the full report here)
22 July 2019, 12:46 PM
Filling of Liquid Oxygen in Cryogenic Stage of GSLVMkIII-M1 completed, tweeted ISRO
22 July 2019, 12:26 PM
The rover of Chandrayaan 2 is a 6-wheeled robotic vehicle named Pragyan, which is a Sanskrit word meaning 'wisdom'. (Read more about Pragyan here)
22 July 2019, 11:50 AM
The lander of Chandrayaan 2 is named Vikram after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, the Father of the Indian Space Programme. (Read full report here)
22 July 2019, 11:13 AM
Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country to soft land on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China. ISRO chairman K Sivan is aware of the challenges involved in soft landing, and he said that the ISRO scientists will undergo about "15 minutes of terror (filled moments)."
22 July 2019, 11:04 AM
One of the major challenges ISRO faced when it had aborted the launch of Chandrayaan 2 on July 15 was to ensure that they got the current window of September 6-7 to land on the moon.
22 July 2019, 11:01 AM
Chandrayaan-2 is an extension of Chandrayaan-1 and the mission will attempt to investigate the presence of water, and look into fossil footprints on moon.
22 July 2019, 10:24 AM
Filling of Liquid Oxygen for the Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced.
Less than five hours for the launch !!!
22 July 2019, 10:09 AM
People gather to witness the launch of #Chandrayaan2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota which is scheduled at 2.43 pm.
22 July 2019, 08:12 AM
Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of GSLVMkIII-M1 completed today (22.07.2019) at 0240 hrs IST, tweets ISRO
22 July 2019, 08:09 AM
UH25 (fuel) filling of liquid core stage (L110) of GSLVMkIII-M1 completed, tweeted ISRO.
22 July 2019, 08:08 AM
ISRO chairman K Sivan on Sunday said that Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 manoeuvres in the days to come. (Read full report here)
22 July 2019, 08:07 AM
Mission Chandrayaan-2 was called off on July 15 after the ISRO discovered lack of pressure in the helium tanks of the rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III). (Read full report here)
22 July 2019, 08:05 AM
Chandrayaan-2 will be launched onboard the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.