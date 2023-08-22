trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652086
LIVE Updates | Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Postponed? ISRO Confident Of Ch-3's Safe Moon Landing

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live Updates: India's third lunar mission will make a 'historic landing' on the Moon's surface in less than 30 hours, scroll down for all the latest and live updates.

 

 

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday that live coverage of the historic landing, which is scheduled for tomorrow at 6.04 pm, will begin at 5.20 pm on the same day. The live-streaming URL has also been provided and can be seen on ISRO's official website.  Meanwhile, the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 has been searching for for the 'ideal site' for landing after completing the necessary orbiting and deboosting maneuvers around the Moon with the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan.

The lander module of Chandrayaan-3, which was launched on July 14, successfully detached from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched. Chandrayaan-3's mission objectives are to show a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, wandering on the Moon, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments.The lander on Chandrayaan-2 was unable to successfully land on the lunar surface and lost contact in September 2019 after reaching a height of 2.1 kilometres.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing.


22 August 2023
14:22 PM

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Actor Prakash Raj booked

Actor Prakash Raj has been charged with insulting India's planned lunar project, 'Chandrayaan-3,' according to police in Karnataka.

 

13:40 PM

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live: Launch Schedule

According to media reports, an ISRO official said that "ISRO has a busy schedule ahead of it, including a mission to study the Sun, the launch of a climate monitoring satellite, a test vehicle as part of the Gaganyaan human space flight programme, and the development of an Indo-US synthetic aperture radar. Furthermore, XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite), the country's first dedicated polarimetry mission to explore the varied dynamics of intense astronomical X-ray sources under harsh conditions, is ready for launch.

 

13:36 PM

Chandrayaan -3 Moon Landing Live Updates: Development Phase

The development phase of Chandrayaan-3 began in January 2020, with the launch scheduled for 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused an unforeseen delay in the mission's development.

13:28 PM

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: ISRO To Livestream Historic Soft-Landing

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has planned to livestream the soft-landing of the Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module on the south pole of Moon, a tough terrain to achieve. The live telecast will begin at 5.20 pm on Wednesday.

