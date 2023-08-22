Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday that live coverage of the historic landing, which is scheduled for tomorrow at 6.04 pm, will begin at 5.20 pm on the same day. The live-streaming URL has also been provided and can be seen on ISRO's official website. Meanwhile, the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 has been searching for for the 'ideal site' for landing after completing the necessary orbiting and deboosting maneuvers around the Moon with the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan.

The lander module of Chandrayaan-3, which was launched on July 14, successfully detached from the Propulsion Module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission was launched. Chandrayaan-3's mission objectives are to show a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, wandering on the Moon, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments.The lander on Chandrayaan-2 was unable to successfully land on the lunar surface and lost contact in September 2019 after reaching a height of 2.1 kilometres.