Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu likely to get more rain due to the low pressure area

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu likely to get more rain due to the low pressure area
Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains Today Live Updates: The after math of cyclone Mandous has left most of south India in floods and heavy rains, from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu all of souther peninsular region is in a water-log with people struggling with their daily lives and keeping up with the constant weather changes.

A well-marked low-pressure area in the interior of north Tamil Nadu is expected to bring light to moderate rain to parts of Chennai and heavy to very heavy rain to Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Karur, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, thenkasi, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, and Vellore, according to the India Meteorological Department's official statement on Sunday. Mandous, a cyclonic storm that hit land on the North Tamil Nadu coast on Friday night, became a low-pressure zone on Saturday 10 December, 2022.

More rain is expected to fall in Tamil Nadu today, especially in Chennai and its surrounding areas owing to the clearly defined low pressure system. For the next three hours, Chennai may get light to moderate rain in some areas, according to the Tamil Nadu - IMD projection.

12 December 2022
13:43 PM

Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains Today Live Updates: Further warnings for Kerala- Karnataka coast

The India Meteorological Department in its press release has issued a weather systems and forecast and warning for the Kerala-Karnataka coastal plane with cyclonic circulations lying over  Kerala & neighbourhood.

13:37 PM

Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains Today Live Updates: Tragic for school kids and policemen

Since last week, Chennai is battling constant rains and that had led to school going children immense discomfort. This tweet shows snippets from last week when people were slipping and getting hurt.

 

13:21 PM

Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains Today Live Updates: IMD's official press release states temperatures to range between 9-12ﾟC

The India Meteorological Department has issued an official press release at 12:15 pm stating that the weather observed during past 24 hours ending at 0830 hrs IST of today will lead to "heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Kerala and heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu."

13:17 PM

Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department issues statement

The India Meteorological Department has issued an official statement saying, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema today". 

 

13:06 PM

Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains Today Live Updates: Residents are distressed

People traveling to work are struggling with their daily routine with constant downpour and rains making it not only difficult to travel but also to stay indoors. Following in a Chennai resident travelling from the outer ring road and vandlur kelambakkam stretch in a car and is sharing his experience.

 

12:51 PM

Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains Today Live Updates: The rain in Chennai will be spread across the districts and will be under the 'excess' zone which means 20% to 59% rains are expected today.

Follow Zee News for the LIVE updates on Chennai rains and weather.

