Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu likely to get more rain due to the low pressure area

Chennai Weather, Tamil Nadu Rains Today Live Updates: The after math of cyclone Mandous has left most of south India in floods and heavy rains, from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu all of souther peninsular region is in a water-log with people struggling with their daily lives and keeping up with the constant weather changes.

A well-marked low-pressure area in the interior of north Tamil Nadu is expected to bring light to moderate rain to parts of Chennai and heavy to very heavy rain to Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Karur, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, thenkasi, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, and Vellore, according to the India Meteorological Department's official statement on Sunday. Mandous, a cyclonic storm that hit land on the North Tamil Nadu coast on Friday night, became a low-pressure zone on Saturday 10 December, 2022.

More rain is expected to fall in Tamil Nadu today, especially in Chennai and its surrounding areas owing to the clearly defined low pressure system. For the next three hours, Chennai may get light to moderate rain in some areas, according to the Tamil Nadu - IMD projection.