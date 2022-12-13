India-China border row LIVE updates: Congress seeks discussion on issue in Parliament after clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

India-China border row latest updates: Congress has attacked the Centre over the India-China troops clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector and said that the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the border issue in Parliament. Congress has also alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government is suppressing the India-China border issue due to which Beijing was acting with increasing audacity. AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress has been trying to "wake up" the government on the Chinese actions on the border but it is silent in order to "protect its political image". The recent skirmish between the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Tawang sector is expected to rock the Parliament today (December 13) with several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue.

The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Modi's speech made after the Galwan valley clash in which he had said that "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else".

Congress leader Manish Tewari termed the clash as unfortunate and said it warrants a discussion in Parliament.

"The clash is unfortunate. Galwan 2020 was in Eastern Ladakh - this is Tawang Arunachal Pradesh extreme North-East. Chinese military posture and political disposition qua India especially after the 20th Congress of CCP warrants a full discussion in Parliament," he said.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive Tawang sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army said that the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides". The Army statement did not mention the number of troops involved in the face-off and those injured in the incident. However, various media reports claim that there were more than 200 Chinese soldiers involved and they were carrying spiked clubs and sticks, and injuries on the Chinese side could be higher.

