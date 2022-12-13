Owaisi slams 'weak political leadership' under PM Narendra Modi after Indian, Chinese soldiers clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

New Delhi: As the news of Indian and Chinese soldiers clashing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh broke out, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (December 12, 2022) said he will be giving an adjournment motion on the issue in Parliament on December 13. Alleging that the Central government kept the country in the dark over the incident of Indian and Chinese troops clashing along the LAC on December 9, the Lok Sabha MP said that the "weak political leadership" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to "this humiliation against China". His reaction came after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides".

"The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?" Owaisi said.

"The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue," the Hyderabad MP added.

Owaisi said that the details of the incident are sketchy and in another tweet sought to know: "What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can't the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?"

In a statement on Monday, the Indian Army said that China's PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner.

"This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

The Army said there are areas of "differing perception" along the LAC in the Tawang sector.

"In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006," the Army said.

The Army, however, did not mention the number of troops involved in the face-off and those injured in the incident.

The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.