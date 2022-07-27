CHSE 12th Result 2022 (OUT) LIVE Updates: Check Odisha Board Plus Two Result 2022 / Odisha Board Class 12th Science results 2022 and Odisha Board Commerce Result 2022 at chseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha education minister declared the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time. Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce released today, on July 27, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their class 12th CHSE Results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Results 2022 will be released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Nearly 3 lakh students are reportedly waiting for their Odisha class 12th results declared announcement and link. Once released, updates would be added here; keep a check. To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.