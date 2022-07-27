CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Odisha education minister declared the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time. Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce will be released today, on July 27, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their class 12th CHSE Results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Results 2022 released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Nearly 3 lakh students were reportedly waiting for their Odisha class 12th results declared announcement and link for the results. ALSO READ: CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha class 12th results to be out TODAY

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Here’s how to check results via SMS

Students need to type SMS in this format “Resultfor12RollNumber”

Send the message to the number 56263

After this, you will receive CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 in the message form in your phone.

Students must save the result information for future reference.

To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022, students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall. Students who fail one or more subjects will be required to take compartmental exams.