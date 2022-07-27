NewsIndia
ODISHA

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha Class 12th Results to be announced TODAY at orissaresults.nic.in- Here’s how to check via SMS

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Class 12th results announced today at 4 PM, scroll down for the more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Odisha education minister declared the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time. Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce will be released today, on July 27, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their class 12th CHSE Results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Results 2022 released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Nearly 3 lakh students were reportedly waiting for their Odisha class 12th results declared announcement and link for the results. ALSO READ: CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Odisha class 12th results to be out TODAY

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Board Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022: Here’s how to check results via SMS

  • Students need to type SMS in this format “Resultfor12RollNumber” 
  • Send the message to the number 56263 
  • After this, you will receive CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 in the message form in your phone.
  •  Students must save the result information for future reference.

To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022, students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall. Students who fail one or more subjects will be required to take compartmental exams.

