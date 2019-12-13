Citizenship Act protests live updates: Situation under control in Assam, curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh till 1 pm

New Delhi: The district administration has relaxed the curfew in Assam capital Guwahati and Dibrugarh till 1 pm as the region returns to normalcy following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The decision was taken keeping in mind the inconvenience faced by people in the area. However, the internet services remain suspended in 10 districts

CAB was passed by the Parliament earlier this week and has now become an Act following President Ram Nath Kovind's nod.

Earlier on Wednesday, Guwahati and Dibrugarh were brought under curfew till further orders in the wake of protests that intensified after the Bill was cleared by the Parliament on Wednesday.

Amid the unrest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Assam that "no one can take away their rights, unique identity and beautiful culture".

