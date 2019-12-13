हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Citizenship Act protests live updates: Situation under control in Assam, curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh till 1 pm

The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Parliament earlier this week and has now become an Act following President Ram Nath Kovind's nod. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 13, 2019 - 10:31
Comments |
Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The district administration has relaxed the curfew in Assam capital Guwahati and Dibrugarh till 1 pm as the region returns to normalcy following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The decision was taken keeping in mind the inconvenience faced by people in the area. However, the internet services remain suspended in 10 districts

CAB was passed by the Parliament earlier this week and has now become an Act following President Ram Nath Kovind's nod. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Guwahati and Dibrugarh were brought under curfew till further orders in the wake of protests that intensified after the Bill was cleared by the Parliament on Wednesday. 

Live TV

Amid the unrest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Assam that "no one can take away their rights, unique identity and beautiful culture".

Here are the live updates on Citizenship Amendment Bill protests: 

13 December 2019, 10:28 AM

Japan PM Shinzo Abe may cancel India visit amid Citizenship Act protests.

13 December 2019, 10:27 AM

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. 

13 December 2019, 10:27 AM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged people to maintain peace and asserted that the Central government was committed to implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to protect the state`s cultural and linguistic identity.

13 December 2019, 10:27 AM

On Thursday, violent protests rocked Assam and other northeastern states against the controversial Bill that was passed by the Parliament earlier this week.

13 December 2019, 10:26 AM

Internet services remain suspended in 10 districts - Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.

Must Watch

PT12M35S

DNA: Video diary of 2001 Indian Parliament attack | Part-1