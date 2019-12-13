Citizenship Act protests live updates: Situation under control in Assam, curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh till 1 pm

13 December 2019, 10:28 AM
Japan PM Shinzo Abe may cancel India visit amid Citizenship Act protests.
13 December 2019, 10:27 AM
The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
13 December 2019, 10:27 AM
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has urged people to maintain peace and asserted that the Central government was committed to implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to protect the state`s cultural and linguistic identity.
13 December 2019, 10:27 AM
On Thursday, violent protests rocked Assam and other northeastern states against the controversial Bill that was passed by the Parliament earlier this week.
13 December 2019, 10:26 AM
Internet services remain suspended in 10 districts - Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.