CAB protests live: RSS office torched in Dibrugarh, thousands defy curfew in Guwahati

12 December 2019, 12:39 PM
Misleading statements made by Rahul Gandhi yesterday tend to fish in troubled waters of Brahmaputra and trying to seek crutches of some of the disgruntled elements to revive their fortune: Jitendra Singh, Union Min of State for Development of North Eastern Region
12 December 2019, 12:34 PM
I appeal to the people to maintain peace and not get misled: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
12 December 2019, 12:30 PM
RSS office in Dibrugarh was attacked late last night. Office was vandalised and torched, completely gutted. Four motorbikes parked outside the office torched too.
12 December 2019, 12:28 PM
The whole North East is disturbed and over 90% people are against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is unconstitutional and undemocratic. There is unrest in the country from Kashmir to North East. The government want to do same thing what they did in Kashmir: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
12 December 2019, 12:24 PM
Thousands defy curfew and section 144 CrPC in parts of Assam and are hitting the streets to protests. In Guwahati, Sivasagar and Tinsukia, protests are being intensified. Reports of several being injured in police firing surfacing too.
12 December 2019, 11:18 AM
Violent clashes break out between security personnel and agitators protesting against CAB in Assam's Tinsukia, five-six shops vandalised and torched in Hijugiri area. One person who suffered serious injuries in the clash dead.
12 December 2019, 10:47 AM
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) files writ petition against Citizenship Amendment Bill2019 in Supreme Court.
12 December 2019, 10:46 AM
Congress MP Ripun Bora has given 'Suspension of Business Notice' in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, over 'current situation of Assam and northeast region'
12 December 2019, 10:45 AM
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, K Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'unrest in north eastern states & law & order situation'.
12 December 2019, 10:45 AM
Five Army Columns have been requisitioned and deployed in Assam. Three Assam Rifles columns requisitioned & deployed in Tripura.
12 December 2019, 10:44 AM
Ranji Trophy matches suspended in Assam and Tripura, following protests in the states.
12 December 2019, 10:37 AM
In the wake of violent protests, several airlines have also cancelled their flights to Guwahati and Dibrugarh and train services have also been drastically hit. (Read more here)
12 December 2019, 10:34 AM
I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB.
I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019
12 December 2019, 10:33 AM
The Army was deployed in Assam and Assam Rifles personnel in Tripura as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos due to protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill.
12 December 2019, 10:32 AM
Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of Assam, beginning at 7pm on Wednesday. The services were suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup.
12 December 2019, 10:30 AM
Internet services are already suspended in Tripura for 48 hours from 2pm on Tuesday. Tripura government has banned SMSes on the networks of all mobile service providers.