CAB protests live: RSS office torched in Dibrugarh, thousands defy curfew in Guwahati

The passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, has sparked violent protests in Assam and Tripura despite assurances by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Bill will not harm the interests of the people living in North East.

Violent protests erupted in different parts of Assam on Wednesday (December 11) against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019. In Guwahati, which is the epicentre of protests, a man identified as Rahul Das suffered bullet injuries when police resorted to firing in Lachit Nagar in the city. Das has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Five columns of Indian Army have been deployed in Assam, while three columns of Assam Rifles have been sent to Tripura to maintain law and order. Internet services have been suspended on 10 districts of Assam and Section 144 imposed to stop the protesters from going on rampage.

The Bill, which will give Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (December 11) with 125 votes in favour and 99 against it. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha with a thumping majority on Monday (December 9).

PM Modi said on Wednesday that the passage of the Bill that it is "a landmark day for India and our nation’s ethos of compassion and brotherhood". The prime minister said that CAB will alleviate the suffering of those who faced persecution for years due to their religious beliefs.

Besides the BJP, the CAB was supported by JD-U, SAD, AIADMK, BJD, TDP and YSR Congress. The Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party and some other Opposition parties strongly opposed the Bill in both Houses of the Parliament.

Live TV