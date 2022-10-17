Congress president election LIVE updates: In Tharoor vs Kharge contest, voting to begin at 10 am
Congress president election LIVE updates: Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge will be contesting for the post of AICC chief.
- Congress president elections will be held today
- The contest is between Tharoor and Kharge
Trending Photos
Congress president election 2022: Congress is set to create history by electing a non-Gandhi president after more than 24 years. The contest is between senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. The Congress members will vote on Monday to choose the All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief who will replace interim president Sonia Gandhi. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from the electoral college will pick the party chief in a secret ballot.
Voting would take place at the AICC headquarters as well as at more than 65 polling places throughout the nation. It will take place from 10 am to 4 pm. While party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters here, Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite in Karnataka's Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other 'Bharat Yatris' who are PCC delegates.
Also Read: Will Congress vote on 'Antaratma ki awaaz' today?
Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, while Kharge will do so at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru. Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.
(With agency inputs)
Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Congress presidential elections
Congress party members to elect non-Gandhi party president
A total of 75 Congress delegates including the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former PM Manmohan Singh, and other Congress Working Committee (CWC) members will vote at AICC headquarters in Delhi. As per ANI, 280 delegates will cast their votes at the Delhi Congress office.
Rahul Gandhi to vote in Congress president polls from Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite
Rahul Gandhi who is on a padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir - Bharat Jodo Yatra will vote in the Congress presidential elections from the yatra campsite Sanganakallu, Ballari in Karnataka. A polling booth has been set up for the same which will open at 10 am, informed Congress Communications-in-charge Jairam Ramesh.
"The polling booth for Congress Presidential elections at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari in Karnataka will open at 10am," tweets Congress Communications in charge Jairam Ramesh pic.twitter.com/YWndXpMKE2
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
Congress president election: Who are the candidates?
Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the two candidates for the post of the next AICC chief. Throughout the polling process, Kharge has emerged as the favourite candidate of veteran party leaders while Tharoor received little support from senior leaders. Tharoor has contested the elections by pitching himself to be a candidate for change in the Congress which has lost its pull over the masses. Kharge, on the other hand, maintained that he would lead along with the Gandhi family and won't hesitate to ask them for advice on party matters.
Congress president elections 2022: Voting process
In the Congress presidential elections, the electoral college will vote for a non-Gandhi party leader on Monday (Oct 17) in a secret ballot. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place in Delhi on October 19. The contest is between Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge. Several Congress leaders will vote at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. On the other hand, other leaders will vote from polling stations set up across the nation.
Congress Party to vote today to elect its next president. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.
The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place in Delhi on October 19.
Visuals from AICC Headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/bPwfdv1kZ0
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022
More Stories