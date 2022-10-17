Congress president election LIVE updates: In Tharoor vs Kharge contest, voting to begin at 10 am

Congress president election 2022: Congress is set to create history by electing a non-Gandhi president after more than 24 years. The contest is between senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. The Congress members will vote on Monday to choose the All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief who will replace interim president Sonia Gandhi. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from the electoral college will pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Voting would take place at the AICC headquarters as well as at more than 65 polling places throughout the nation. It will take place from 10 am to 4 pm. While party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to vote at the AICC headquarters here, Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite in Karnataka's Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 other 'Bharat Yatris' who are PCC delegates.

Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, while Kharge will do so at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru. Kharge is considered the firm favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

