LIVE Updates | Coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19 cases in India, China COVID surge: Virus claimed more than 1 million lives, say reports
Corona Virus Outbreak, COVID Cases Surge in China LIVE Updates: According to the report, in the next few months in China, 800 million people may get infected. It has been said in the report that in 2023, more than one million people may die due to a huge increase in the cases of Covid in China.
- According to the report, so far only 38% vaccination has been done in China.
- It is only 10% of people above the age of 65.
- However, China claims that 90% of its population is fully vaccinated.
Coronavirus Cases have started to scare China once again. According to a top Chinese health official, China is facing the first of three possible waves of Covid infection this winter. Since the removal of the most severe restrictions (Covid Ban) earlier this month, the country is witnessing an increase in Covid cases. Cases have increased due to shortages of Covid-19 tests. According to the report, in the next few months in China, 800 million people may get infected. It has been said in the report that in 2023, more than one million people may die due to a huge increase in the cases of Covid in China. Experts believe that the current surge in corona infections will last until mid-January, while the second wave will begin around January 21.
5 Deaths in 2 Days
According to the Health Commission of China, no one died due to corona in the country on Tuesday. However, on Monday, five deaths were recorded due to the infection.
Corona Virus Outbreak In China
On Tuesday, 3101 cases of corona have been reported in China, while 2722 cases of infection were registered here on Monday. According to the Chinese government and National Health Commission of China, out of the total cases reported on Tuesday, 3049 were local cases. This was 393 more than the 2656 local cases found on Monday. At present, 3 lakh 86 thousand 276 cases of corona have been confirmed in China.
