LIVE Updates | Coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19 cases in India, China COVID surge: Virus claimed more than 1 million lives, say reports

Coronavirus Cases have started to scare China once again. According to a top Chinese health official, China is facing the first of three possible waves of Covid infection this winter. Since the removal of the most severe restrictions (Covid Ban) earlier this month, the country is witnessing an increase in Covid cases. Cases have increased due to shortages of Covid-19 tests. According to the report, in the next few months in China, 800 million people may get infected. It has been said in the report that in 2023, more than one million people may die due to a huge increase in the cases of Covid in China. Experts believe that the current surge in corona infections will last until mid-January, while the second wave will begin around January 21.