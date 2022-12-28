topStoriesenglish
Covid outbreak in China: Dead bodies wrapped in blue plastic pile up on hospital floor - Watch shocking video

Covid outbreak in China: In the video, a pile of dead bodies is seen kept on the hospital floor due to a lack of space.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • China is facing another big Coronavirus outbreak
  • Official authorities continue to deny the severity of the fourth wave
  • Shocking videos have emerged on social media from Chinese hospitals

Covid outbreak in China: Dead bodies wrapped in blue plastic pile up on hospital floor - Watch shocking video

New Delhi: China is facing another big Coronavirus outbreak and although official authorities continue to deny the severity of the fourth wave of the virus, shocking videos have emerged on social media from Chinese hospitals. These videos are in stark contrast to the statements made by officials claiming that the situation is under control. In one of the videos shared by an independent journalist from China, Jennifer Zeng, dead bodies were seen wrapped in blue plastic bags and tied together. The pile of bodies was seen lying on the hospital floor as if objects were laid down. The video raised questions about the way China was handling the menacing fourth wave caused by new variants of the virus. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

 

Amid its rising cases and overwhelmed healthcare system, China's National Health Commission has decided to stop publishing daily figures for Covid-19 infections. The health ministry made the announcement on its official website, stating that any data released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention will now be for reference and research purposes only. The decision comes as China announced that it will end its mandatory quarantine for overseas travelers arriving in the country on January 8th, a measure that has been in place since March 2020.

There are also concerns about the potential impact of the lifting of control measures, as a leaked ministerial document dated December 20th suggested that around 250 million people may now be affected by Covid-19. This estimate is likely based on computer modeling, as widespread testing has not been conducted. Officials had previously warned that the current outbreak had become "impossible to track" without mass testing.

The situation in China is worrying, as the virus continues to spread despite efforts to control it. 

(Note: Zee News could not confirm the authenticity of the mentioned video.)

